Ex-CIA chief Brennan blasts Trump: Your ‘incompetence’ is ‘seriously damaging our Nation’

Former CIA chief John Brennan on Saturday blasted President Trump for again criticizing the Russia probe as a “witch hunt.”

Brennan, a frequent and harsh critic of the president, responded on Twitter to Trump’s previous tweet highlighting a poll that shows declining support for the special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

“Your fear of exposure is palpable,” Brennan wrote. “Your desperation even more so. When will those of conscience among your Cabinet, inner circle, and Republican leadership realize that your unprincipled and unethical behavior as well as your incompetence are seriously damaging our Nation.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation as a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

His Saturday morning tweet referred to it as a “scam.”

“With all of the bias, lying and hate by the investigators, people want the investigators investigated,” Trump tweeted. “Much more will come out. A total scam and excuse for the Dems losing the Election!”

The investigation has resulted in the indictments of multiple former Trump campaign figures and a number of Russian nationals.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is indicted on a series of criminal financial and obstruction of justice charges, was sent to jail earlier this month pending trial, after special counsel Robert Mueller accused him of witness tampering.