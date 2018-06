Is the UAE purchasing properties in East Jerusalem on behalf of Israel?

MEMO – As reported by MEMO two weeks ago, Kamal Khatib, the Deputy Head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, warned in an online statement on 6 June that an Emirati businessman close to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed, is trying to buy Palestinian houses and properties in the old city of Jerusalem, especially those which are close to Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is alleged that he is doing this through a businessman from Jerusalem who’s affiliated with exiled former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan.