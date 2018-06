Why Is Israel So Prosperous?

AICE is American Israel Cooperative Enterprise, and by their own admission, the total funds provided to Israel by U.S. taxpayers as recently as 2017 equals $129 billion! The population of Israel is 8.5 million. Divide $129 billion dollars by 8.5 million, and you get $15,176 and change per man woman and child in Israel. Let’s assume that the average family is only 3 people. That means the average family is getting $45,528 each, and that doesn’t include our U.S. Military involvement in the Mideast which has run trillions of dollars. CONTINUE READING