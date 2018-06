‘We will study the peace plan only out of respect for the US’

Minister Bennett addresses US administration’s peace proposal. ‘We will study any proposal in depth, but will insist on Israel’s interests.’

ed note–and there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men. The Jews are not interested in any ‘peace plan’ and will only ‘study it’ out of ‘respect’ for the US, which, when translated, means thus–

‘We’ll pretend to look at it because if we don’t then we will lose control of the narrative and it will be exposed that we are not interested in peace, but rather in conquest’.

Despite the advice of the irreplaceable Mike Piper who cautioned yours truly (and many others as well I’m sure) never to make predictions, given the fickle and oftentimes overly-emotional/irrational disposition of so many in ‘duh muuvmnt’, where person can be right 99 out of 100 times but that it will be the one time that will be remembered and utilized for crucifixion purposes, nevertheless, I am going to offer a small prophecy of my own here–

The ‘security’ concerns which Bennett references here doubtless have been/will be addressed by Trump’s peace plan, and in some fashion will likely involve American troops standing as an impenetrable line between the poor, beleaguered, pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow Jooz and the mean old AY-rabs who want them all dead.

Certainly an offer that the Jews can’t refuse, right?

WRONG.

The notion that GAAAAWD’S chosen people need foreign troops to protect them and that the state which yahweh created by divine decree is somehow dependent upon something as mundane as American GIs flies in the face of the entire fantastical narrative which drives all Judaic behavior as pertains the entire ‘Jewish state’ project, meaning Judaism itself. Having American troops ‘protect’ Israel is the equivalent of having Assyrian, Babylonian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman or Persian troops stationed in the ‘promised land’ and tasked with the same purpose.

So here is the prediction–Israel’s response to Trump’s very gracious offer will be that he is too politically compromised, given all the drama surrounding the ‘Russia’ investigation taking place (which Israel herself initiated and is now overseeing) and that as such, Israel CANNOT invest herself in any ‘peace deal’ in which her very survival is at stake when the one man overseeing it all is on such tenuous and precarious terms in his own country.

Wait for it, watch for it, because my prediction is that it is coming.

Israel National News

Minister of Education and member of the Political Security Cabinet, Naftali Bennett, spoke this morning, Sunday, upon entering the weekly cabinet meeting about the political program promoted by the emissaries of the Trump administration, Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt.

“In the past few days, we have been hearing about some peace proposal that might come from the United States to the region. We will study in depth any proposal that will be brought out of respect and friendship to the United States, which has proven that it views Israel as a national strategic asset.”

At the same time, Minister Bennett clarified, “We will certainly insist on the security and national interests of the State of Israel.”

In an interview given to the Arabic Al Quds newspaper, quotes of which were published by Reuters on Saturday night, Kushner addressed the “peace plan” being formulated by the US.

Kushner said in the interview he did not “wish to talk about the details of the deal that we’re working on,” but added it would be ready “soon.”

“If President Abbas is ready to go back to the negotiations table, then we are ready to participate in the discussion, but if it’s not the case, then we are going to make the plan public,” he continued.

“I believe that in order to reach an agreement, both parts are going to gain more than they’re giving, and both sides will feel confident that the life of their people will be better decades from today because of the concessions that they’re offering,” said Kushner.