Four Presidents Conspired to Give $100 Billion to Israel

The New Yorker staff writer revealed on June 18 that four sitting U.S. presidents beginning with signed secret letters agreeing never to publicly discuss Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal. According to Entous, President Trump's aides felt "blindsided" by Israeli ambassador's urgent demand to sign a fourth letter. Only a small number of "senior American officials" in the previous three administrations even knew about the existence of such letters. Though said not to specifically mention Israel's arsenal, Israeli leaders interpret the letters as binding American pledges not to publicly mention Israel's nuclear weapons or press Israel to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The letters add to growing evidence of a longstanding multifaceted executive and federal agency conspiracy to violate the US Arms Export Control Act on Israel's behalf.