Israel fears exposure of its dirty tactics against BDS

EI – Speaking at a conference sponsored by the Israeli government last week, Republican pollster Frank Luntz presented slides showing words he deems most effective for use in Israeli propaganda. At one point, according to the publication The Media Line, Luntz warned audience members not to post photos of the slides online. “If you do, it will end up on The Electronic Intifada, and it will be used against everyone in this room,” Luntz said. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 06/26/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.