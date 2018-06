Israeli left & SECULAR leader Isaac Herzog says intermarriage by US Jews is ‘a plague’ and he vows to find ‘a solution’

In an interview on Israeli TV (for which David Sheen provided translation), he describes intermarriage between American Jews and non-Jews as a “plague” for which he seeks to find a “solution”. CONTINUE READING Isaac Herzog is the outgoing leader of the Israeli political “left,” the Zionist Camp coalition. He is the new head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, which seeks to strengthen bonds between Jews worldwide. Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 06/26/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.