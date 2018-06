‘More conflict, more money:’ West not interested in peace in Africa, says mercenary leader

RT – The Western powers are interested in prolonging conflicts in Africa as they crave after the continent’s resources, a private military company founder told RT. Most African forces are “set up to fail” by foreign advisors, he added. “As long as there is conflict on the go, certain deals can be struck with governments,”which allow foreign powers to “get hold on these resources for own use,” he said. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

