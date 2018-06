How They Do It– ‘The West hates Israel because it preserves its borders’

ed note–once again, the lunatic Giulio Meotti who never fails to amaze in the depth of his madness.

A few things worth noting–

1. The ‘West’–like every other Gentile location throughout the world–‘hated’ the ‘Jewish state’ long before immeeeegrayshun were ever an issue, and the reason (s) for that hatred are rooted completely in the criminal nature of Judaic thinking and its attending Judaic behavior,

and–

2. The ‘immeeeegrayshun’ problem is in and of itself the direct result of deliberate Judaic sabotage of those nations in the West, most notably as a result of the various wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, etc, which the Jews orchestrated for the benefit of Israel.

Israel National News

At least, 60 percent of the Israeli population today is made up of Jewish immigrants or children of immigrants. The Jews come from about 100 countries of all colors and paths of life, but these Jews are all united in one society. If the global index of happiness and satisfaction could factor in these parameters and paradoxes, perhaps Israel would be the happiest country in the world.

It is easy to understand why the peaceful, orderly and wealthy Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, Iceland, Denmark and Australia are at the top of the “smiling nations”. These societies are not living in the midst of violent conflicts. Nor are they the target of international campaigns of isolation and boycotting. The Danes do not have at their borders thousands of weapons aimed at the centers of the civilian population.

Israel has all these.

So why is Israel the most hated country in the world, expecially in the West? Because of its border issues. The Western consensus is “post-borders” and we are witness to a new conflict about their necessity, once taken for granted, from Mexico to the Mediterranean, from Calais in France to Lesbo in Greece.

Israel and its population are probably the only Western, democratic country, barring Trump’s wall with Mexico, that is going in the opposite direction of the new Western consensus of a humanity without borders.

Israel is a tiny state. From north to south, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, you can fly over all of Israel in about 10 minutes. If you climb on the peaks of Gush Etzion, a few miles from Jerusalem, you can see Israel from one side to the other one, west to east. It is as if from the Eiffel Tower, in France, you could see the Atlantic Ocean or the German border.

Israel’s citizens can not cross the north and south borders with Lebanon and Egypt. And most Muslim-controlled airspace is off limits to Israelis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to make a two and a half hour detour along the route to Australia to avoid Indonesian airspace. The flight direct from Singapore to Sydney takes about eight and a half hours, but Netanyahu’s flight time was just over 11 hours, since the flight path evaded Indonesia’s airspace. El Al, the flag carrier of Israel, is not authorized to venture into the airspace of many Muslim nations, including Pakistan.

Today, all the Israeli borders are protected by walls, fences, barriers, physical protections. It is as true in Jerusalem as in the northern Metulla, in the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria as in the southern Nahal Oz, at the border with Gaza, and at Ben Gurion International Airport and the Jordan Valley. Those who praise the pluralist, democratic, tolerant and liberal character of Israel must always remember that it is made possible only by the fact that Israel has a wall. Indeed, more walls. And borders to be defended at all costs.

The aspiration of Jews to their homeland does not come from the Holocaust, but from Judaism itself, the interweaving of religion, people and land. Three ideas that the West has repudiated, along with the very idea of borders.

That is why the West hates the Jewish State.