How They Do It– ‘Is Trump’s Muslim Ban The First Step To Genocide?’

ed note–a few ‘protocols’ that need to be established here–

1. It is not a ‘Muslim’ ban. Go to any airport on any given day in America and you will see Muslims of all shape, sizes, and styles entering the US. The ‘ban’ is specific to those countries which JUST SO FREAKING HAPPEN to be those which Israel wants the US to destroy in YET ANOTHER series of wars, and those holding passports from those countries banned from entering the US include non-Muslims such as Christians, Buddhists, Agnostics, Druids, and everyone in between.

2. Where, oh where, was all this concern for ‘Genocide’ on the part of these ‘Jews of conscience’ almost 30 years ago when the US launched its war of annihilation against Iraq? Where, oh where, was all this concern for ‘Genocide’ on the part of these ‘Jews of conscience’ almost 20 years ago when the US launched its war on terror that had has its primary target 2 billion Muslims around the world? Where, oh where, was all this concern for ‘Genocide’ on the part of these ‘Jews of conscience’ when the US launched the genocidal wars against Libya and Syria?

Silent as death, as the saying goes, and for good reason–These were ‘good wars’ because they advanced ‘Jewish interests’, and the only reason these same interests are now opposing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ can be explained thus–

A. Right now they are looking for anything and everything they can use in making noise against Trump in the hopes that he will ditch his ‘peace plan’ between Israel and the Palestinians,

and–

B. The Jews as a group are heavily invested in rewriting the history of their own direct and culpable involvement in the now out-of-control anti-Islamic hysteria prevailing in the West, created through their control of the media and thus now are maneuvering to place the blame for this on the white Christian world.

The particulars of this latest article by our unesteemed Hebraic author–yet another manifestation of Israel’s ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’–can be summed up in 2 short phrases which appear regularly on this website–

1. No one ever accused the Jews of being stupid,

and–

2. Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie

Rabbi Sharon Brous for the Jewish Daily Forward

The decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the Muslim travel ban is devastating and shameful. It will not only harm those Muslims seeking refuge and/or reunification with their family in America, but it will also fuel a dangerous and very real animus toward Muslims who for generations have called America their home.

A word about the context in which I read about this decision:

I am in Israel, and this past Sunday, our fourth day in Jerusalem, we brought our group to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum and memorial in Jerusalem. I have been many times over the years, but to my surprise, I found this visit more arresting and devastating than ever before.

One of the many things that Yad Vashem does shatteringly well is show that Hitler’s Final Solution didn’t come from out of nowhere. The Nazis rooted their ideology in a vicious, pre-existing Jew hatred that was already deeply embedded in the culture. This is what made the machinery of genocide possible in only a few years’ time.

That, and the fact that the Nazi Party ran moral test balloons over their first couple of years in power: How will the general population react to the demonization of a minority community? Will people protest if we restrict their rights and dignities? What are the masses willing to fight for, and what will they excuse, allow, forgive?

For good reason, we’re often reluctant to draw analogies between the Holocaust and any other experience of human suffering. And yet, we fail the victims and the survivors if we do not take from the Jewish people’s suffering a desperate and eternal wake-up call to the danger of virulent, state-powered hatred in easily manipulate-able societies.

From the outset, our current administration has tapped into and fueled age-old racism and bigotry against Muslims, African Americans, Mexicans and other immigrants. And it has launched one test balloon after another, pulling back just enough to quiet our ire until it resurfaces with the newest, most shocking attempt to demonize and diminish. (Just now we learn that the administration has no intention of reuniting children taken from their parents at the border, unless the parents drop their claims for asylum.)

And all the while, enough people in power have demonstrated their willingness to stand by as our democratic norms and institutions are savaged, to comply blindly as the rights of our most vulnerable minority communities are trampled.

It is clear to me that it’s up to people of conscience to rise to meet this moment. We who have learned the lessons of history will not allow the Muslim American community to stand alone today. When future generations study this political moment, I pray that they’ll see a generation that, armed with the lessons of the past, rose up, together, to protect and love one another, to defend one another’s rights and to defend the democratic institutions charged with preserving them.