How They Do It– Israeli Nurse on Treating Wounded Syrian Children: ‘Our Hearts Simply Break’

Six wounded Syrians — including four orphaned children who lost their families in the ongoing fighting in their country — were transported to Israel on Friday night for medical treatment.

Last night, IDF troops provided life-saving treatment to six injured Syrians before they were brought to an Israeli hospital for further treatment

Five of them, the Hebrew news site Mako reported, are being cared for at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Hospital director Dr. Masad Barhoum said the patients were three children, ages 6, 7 and 14, and two adults, ages 19 and 28 — all of whom had suffered serious or critical injuries.

Naama Shahar — the head nurse of the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit — said, “We are, first of all, human beings. Most of us are mothers or fathers, and when we see these cases, our hearts simply break. We treat them and we cry. The sights are very tough, these are war wounds, and despite all our strength, we take it home with us.”

“With children like this who have suffered so much, there is no thought of them as the ‘enemy,’ we take care of them as if they were from our people, and we give them the best treatment, with everything that includes,” she added.

According to Barhoum, around 2,500 wounded Syrians have been treated at the Galilee Medical Center over the past five years.