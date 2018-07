TUT Broadcast July 3, 2018

Also–The world now finds itself within the dreaded, foreboding and deadly ‘3 Weeks’, where Jews around the world begin the mourning period commemorating the destruction of their 2 temples on Tisha b’Av, the 9th day of the 11th month in the Hebrew calendar (and no, it isn’t merely coincidental that the destruction of the two ‘temples’ of American power took place on 11th day of the 9th month of the Gregorian (Roman) calendar) and how Trump’s plans for a ‘peace deal’ in the Middle East figure into all of this historically-significant business.