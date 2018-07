Only 3% of Jewish Israelis View Settlements as a Roadblock to Peace

ed note–as much as it is a ‘no brainer’ to the rest of the world, with the Jews however it is a COMPLETELY different paradigm that must be studied and understood not only for what it is, but indeed what it portends.

It is very simple math, as evidenced by thousands of years of human history–invade a country violently, kill innocent people and then dispossess that people of the natural resources they need for sustaining their lives–and there will be blowback in the form of violent self-defense. That this is the crux of the Palestinian/Israeli ‘conflict’ needs as much explanation as a rock falling on someone’s foot is demonstrative of the immutable properties of gravity.

But, since it is the Jooz who are involved in this, all the paradigms have to be ‘adjusted’ in order to make it cooperative with their own narrative. Rather than it being about Palestinian resistance to the daily barbaric, invasive terrorism that has been the calling card of GAAAAAAWD’s Chosen people now for thousands of years, instead it morphs into the ‘violent’ ideology of Islam and of ‘anti-Shemitism’. A long line of Joos with PhDs flood the atmosphere with Judaic hot air about how the Jooz did everything possible to deal fairly with DEM AY-RABS, but alas, their culture, their religion, their backwards mindset has proven to be insurmountable, and therefore all the horrific violence which the Jooz dish out in accordance with the various decrees as laid out in their violent, rapacious religion is all cast as ‘self-defense’ on the part of a peaceful, fair, and unpretentious people.

What this little vignette dealing with only 3% of Israeli Jews believing that the Jewish settlements are a ‘roadblock to peace’ shows is that the Jooz–incapacitated as they are by the backwards and regressive teachings and group think of Judaism–cannot be counted on to engage rationally in any discussion dealing with them, their history, or the present holocaust of real Semites taking place in the Middle East. They will always come up with something other than the obvious–their own bad behavior–as the history of the last 4,000 years makes patently clear.

The Jewish Press

A new survey conducted for the Middle East Forum and the Israel Victory Project indicate that 65% of the Jewish public in Israel believes that Israel needs to achieve a clear victory through military confrontations with the “Palestinians” in order to end the conflict, as reported by Channel 20. The survey will be presented to the Knesset on Tuesday.

77% of the respondents agreed that in the next round with Hamas or Hezbollah, the military leadership should decide to “let the IDF win.” It has been a common complaint in Israel that the IDF has been holding back in their battles with the enemy.

The survey found that 59% of Israelis see US President Donald Trump as the most pro-Israeli president ever, compared to only 25% of respondents who expressed concern that in the future Trump will still “charge a price” for his support of Israel.

Only 21% expressed concern about the possibility that President Trump would recognize the state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, while 62% do not believe it will happen.

Most importantly, only 3% of Israelis believe that settling in Judea and Samaria is an obstacle to peace.

Among those who lean politically left, the results were also interesting.

59% of left-wing voters themselves view the Oslo process as a failure. Moreover, 67% of left-wing voters declare that the absence of a decision and an Israeli victory in the previous confrontations with the “Palestinians” are the reason for the dragging of the conflict, and a similar percentage of left-wing voters want the IDF to win in the next confrontation with Hamas and Gaza.

The survey was conducted by the Rafi Smith Institute, according to a representative sample of 800 people among Israel’s adult Jewish population.