How They Do It– Israeli President Warns Jewish-only Communities ‘Undermine Zionist Vision’

Nation-State Bill allows ‘discrimination and exclusion based on ethnic origin,’ Rivlin says in damning letter. Knesset legal advisor agrees: ‘no equivalent clause in any constitution in the world’

ed note–Being in essence the complete opposite of Gentiles–as they are so quick to arrogantly state at every opportunity–whenever powerful Jewish interests speak, it is not from the mouth that such words emanate but rather from the opposite end of the digestive process, and therefore anything appearing to emanate from the mouth of Judea Inc is in fact an act of defecation done in the interests of confusing the Gentile mind and thus neutralizing it from any rational response to what Judea, Inc is either doing or planning to do.

And–as is often the case–there is a grain of truth to be found in the mountain of lies they tell, and this one is no different. In this case, Rivlin is correct–having ‘Jews only’ cities as clearly delineated in the proposed ‘nation-state bill’ would indeed ‘undermine the Zionist vision’, but not in the way that gullible Gentiles would/will undoubtedly assume after considering Rivlin’s words merely on a superficial level. His intended misunderstanding through the use of deliberately deceptive intimation is that the original ‘Zionist vision’ was from the beginning inclusive, tolerant, enlightened and ‘democratic’ (all adjectives that run counter to the foundational principles of Judaism and to its political manifestation known as Zionism 666%) and that the present form is somehow a mutation and a deviation from its original pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow conception.

Let us now take a brief departure from otherwise scholarly and decorous language and verbiage to sum up the only appropriate response to Rivlin’s deception–

TOTAL UTTER BULL SHIT

‘The Zionist vision’ from the very beginning (and we don’t mean just going back to Herzl, but indeed, to the very seed of the entire Jewish state idea as outlined in the Torah) was/is totally homogeneous Hebraicism, the only exceptions being those Shabbos goy consigned to life of servitude as ‘hewers of wood’ and ‘carriers of water’ in making the Jews’ lives more comfortable. Furthermore, as Herzl, Ben Gurion and every other ‘founding father’ made clear in their various utterings and scribblings the idea was not of some harmonious co-existence with the ‘Ishmaelites’ but rather to ‘drive them out’ and to otherwise dispossess them of everything they owned, including the land on which their families had lived for centuries.

But in this, the age of the internet and of immediate and instantaneous transmission of information and ideas, Rivlin understands the inherent liability to the passage of the proposed ‘nation state’ bill by the Knesset, a fact which he admits with his own words, to wit–

‘This law can harm the Jewish people and Jews around the world and in Israel, and can be used by our enemies as a weapon against us.’

And there you have it, ladies and Gentilemen–the real issue which has Rivlin’s panties in a pinch–the fact that the mask which Jews utilize in hiding the otherwise anti-Gentile, elitist, and racist foundational underpinnings of their religion, culture, tradition and mindset would be ripped away for all to see.

And, once again, it bears repeating, that irrespective of whether it is a Jew from ‘the right’ or a Jew from ‘the left’ that it doesn’t matter, in that whenever he/she opens his/her mouth, all can assume a certain degree of duplicity, because, as MK Herzog recently put it, ‘a Jew is a Jew is a Jew’, and it is a fact of historical record that just as fish swim and birds fly, Jews lie.

Haaretz

Israel’s president issued a public call against new legislation that could allow separate communities to be established for Jews only, calling it discriminatory. In a letter published Tuesday, President Reuven Rivlin expressed concern that approving the contentious article of the so-called Nation-state Bill would harm Jews around the world.

According to Rivlin, he is concerned that this law ‘can harm the Jewish people and Jews around the world and in Israel, and can be used by our enemies as a weapon against us.’

Rivlin continued in this unusual letter, calling on the committee to “take a look at Israeli society and ask: in the name of the Zionist vision, are we willing to support discrimination and exclusion of men and women based on their ethnic origin?”

Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon also wrote a letter on Tuesday to the chairman of the special committee for promoting the nation-state bill, saying the bill in its current version “deviates significantly from the delicate balances required.”

Yinon further added that “we have not found equivalence in any constitution in the world” to the clause suggested in the bill, allowing exclusive communities. Yinon recommended that the committee not approve the bill in its current version.

The first version of the bill was approved in first vote by the Knesset in April. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the bill after Tourism Minister Yariv Levin reached understandings with most of the coalition parties on it wording. Levin has yet to reach agreement on all the details before the vote on the law scheduled for Monday next week.

“This law is important to us,” Netanyahu told the party leaders. “Just as there are laws important to you. I respect this and you should also respect that this law is very important to us.”

Clause 7b of this bill specifically states that “the state can allow a community composed of people of the same faith or nationality to maintain an exclusive community.”

President Rivlin wrote of this clause that “it would essentially allow any community to establish residential communities that exclude Sephardic Jews, ultra-Orthodox people, Druze, LGBT people. Is that what the Zionist vision means?”

This clause raises constitutional problems. Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said that “there is no place for such a clause in its present form.” Attorney Eyal Zandberg of the Attorney General’s office added that “this is blatant discrimination this means that the residents selection committee can hang up a sign saying ‘no entry to non-Jews.’”

Meanwhile, intense negotiations are continuing over the nation-state bill. The committee for advancing the bill through the Knesset is meant to meet Tuesday to approve a final version, but that hearing could be postponed if no agreement is reached on certain clauses by then.

“There’s a 50 percent chance that we’ll succeed in reaching understandings in the next few days. That’s a higher chance of passing the law than we’ve had until now,” said a source involved in the legislative process.

The coalition partners are seeking to amend three more sections of the nation-state bill: the section that permits the establishment of towns for Jews only; the section that reduces the status of the Arabic language from “official” to “special”; and the section instructing judges to look to precedents from Jewish legal rulings in instances where Israeli law offers no guidance.