Trump pulling US troops from Syria while Russia remains in the Levant

This entry was posted on 07/11/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by lobro on 07/11/2018 - 9:34
as it should be, leave it to the pros, under yid’s tutelage, america’s approach to global governance was like a watchmaker with a sledgehammer.
enough is enough, america should solve its own existential disease of jew before allowed out of the quarantine.
#2 by lobro on 07/11/2018 - 9:34
a fort russ article that dovetails with this one,
GAME CHANGER: AXIS HAS ISRAEL ON THE RETREAT
By Jonathan Azaziah
i am thankful for having lived long enough to start hearing news like this and am hopeful for a lot more, the gift of a few brilliant, patriotic and christian gentiles who slipped past the judeo-watchdogs into power, first putin, now trump.
but the feebleminded are still whingeing about “trump, the zio-puppet owned by jews” because of that j’lem embassy announcement – which by the way, did not come to pass, the admin hit the usual “delay” button, not that it matters to those afflicted with trump-derangement-syndrome, like a blind man swinging for the fences in a pro game, expecting a homerun off a jew curve ball.
#3 by AprilsAngels on 07/11/2018 - 9:34
Trump is not good for palestine either. Which is fine. Im an american. My concern is if he is good for america first and foremost.
#4 by Staś on 07/11/2018 - 9:34
Better said then me Lobro but I say it is revenge of KGB 🙂