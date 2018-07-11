«
»

Trump pulling US troops from Syria while Russia remains in the Levant


This entry was posted on 07/11/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by lobro on 07/11/2018 - 9:34

    as it should be, leave it to the pros, under yid’s tutelage, america’s approach to global governance was like a watchmaker with a sledgehammer.

    enough is enough, america should solve its own existential disease of jew before allowed out of the quarantine.

  2. #2 by lobro on 07/11/2018 - 9:34

    a fort russ article that dovetails with this one,
    GAME CHANGER: AXIS HAS ISRAEL ON THE RETREAT
    By Jonathan Azaziah

    (…) despite all of the Yahoudling colonizers’ bluster about blowing up this and razing that, they are in fact quite petrified of a war breaking out because they simply cannot handle it and would prefer to have its Western and GCC Shabbos Goyim fight the battle for them.
    Proxies won’t save you though, o’ Zio-Tumor. Nor will any of your usual “by way of deception, thou shalt do war” bullshit. {or the “Samson Option” fear porn, more bullshit}
    As the latest incident at T-4 shows, Syria and its allies are ready for everything and the airways of Bilad al-Sham are not safe for “Yahweh’s chosen planes” to operate in.

    i am thankful for having lived long enough to start hearing news like this and am hopeful for a lot more, the gift of a few brilliant, patriotic and christian gentiles who slipped past the judeo-watchdogs into power, first putin, now trump.

    but the feebleminded are still whingeing about “trump, the zio-puppet owned by jews” because of that j’lem embassy announcement – which by the way, did not come to pass, the admin hit the usual “delay” button, not that it matters to those afflicted with trump-derangement-syndrome, like a blind man swinging for the fences in a pro game, expecting a homerun off a jew curve ball.

  3. #3 by AprilsAngels on 07/11/2018 - 9:34

    Trump is not good for palestine either. Which is fine. Im an american. My concern is if he is good for america first and foremost.

  4. #4 by Staś on 07/11/2018 - 9:34

    Better said then me Lobro but I say it is revenge of KGB 🙂

