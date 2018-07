Trump at NATO Summit– ‘Any day now Iran will call me and ask for a deal’

ed note–before all the usual suspects making up the tweeker brigade explode with all their usual theatrics, keep in mind a few pertinent facts surrounding this little drama.

Trump does not want war with Iran, which is why Judea, Inc wants him gone, and yes, him backing out of the JCPOA was part of that plan of avoiding war, as the JCPOA was designed specifically with war in mind, as its chief advocates wrote in the policy paper ‘Which Path to Persia’ financed and supported by the Saban Center. What he does want however is for Iran to back away from its posture of constantly threatening the annihilation of the Zionist entity, as this is exactly what the Jews need in constantly throttling whatever US administration happens to be in power for extra money, extra political support and extra blood of American servicemen/servicewomen.

And all can be assured that this is precisely what Trump will demand from Iran if/when they ‘call’ and ‘ask for a deal’. Yes, on the surface there will be talk of Iran’s non-existent ‘nuclear weapons’ program, but behind closed doors what Trump will tell them is as follows–‘Go ahead, keep your nuclear program, just back off from the rhetoric and we can go back to status quo ante bellum.’

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expects Iran “at some point” to ask the United States for a deal.Trump was taking questions at a press briefing on the second day of the NATO allies summit in Brussels.

When asked about Iran, Trump said the Iranians are “treating the U.S. with a lot more respect right now.’

“Iran at some point will call me and ask for a deal, and we’ll make a deal,” he said. “They are feeling “a lot of pain right now,” he added.

In May, Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, saying he will reinstate economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Asked, “Does NATO help protect the U.S. from Russia?” Trump responded that NATO is a strong ally. He continued, “We go into meeting with Putin not looking for so much; we want to look for info on Syria and election meddling.”

Trump was also asked about Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and whether he will bring it up during his meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. In his response, Trump did not mention sanctions that were imposed by the United States on Russia following the annexation, but said, “President Obama allowed that to happen. The Russians then built a bridge to Crimea, and a submarine port.”

Trump said he cannot say what will happen next. But he is “not happy” about the annexation of Crimea.

Trump’s remarks come amid reports that Israel and Saudi Arabia pressured the U.S. to broker a deal with Russia, to trade U.S. sanctions relief on Russia for Moscow using its influence to remove Iranian troops from Syria.

The New Yorker reported Tuesday that shortly before the U.S. elections in 2016, the UAE’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, met with an American mediator and told him Putin might be interested in solving the Syrian crisis in exchange for an end to sanctions on Russia.

Israeli diplomatic sources told Haaretz Wednesday that Russia has been working to push Iran away from Israel’s border with Syria. While Russia is making this effort, Israel has avoided intervening and disrupting stabilizing efforts by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime as he retakes Syria’s south.

The sources said that while Iranian forces have not completely been ousted from the border area, Moscow is currently acting to advance the process.

Moscow has a clear interest in seeing the Syrian regime stabilized as well as distancing Iran from Israel’s border, the sources said. This attempt may coincide with Israeli interests, but it just might work, the sources said.

Also Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Putin in Moscow. “Our opinion is that Iran should leave Syria, this is not something new for you,” the prime minister told the Russian President.

On Thursday, Putin met in Moscow with Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The two discussed the situation in Syria and bilateral relations in a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Velayati had passed messages from Khamenei and from Iran’s president to Putin.

“The messages touch on bilateral relations most notably,” Peskov said.