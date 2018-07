Ex CIA Director John Brennan Accuses Trump of treason following summit with Putin

ed note–That there is even a shred of lingering doubt as to whether or not Trump is ‘one of them’ following the absolute tsunami of screeching that has now occurred following his summit with Putin should put to rest any notions that there is any kind of substantive resistance on the part of Gentiles to what Judea, Inc has planned for the rest of us. This is as much a ‘no brainer’ as ‘no brainers’ can get, and if this does not wake ‘duh muuvmnt’ up as to how far off the reservation it has gone vis a vis its collective understanding as to who/what Trump is, than nothing will.

As we have pointed out here regularly (much of it to no avail, unfortunately) Judea, Inc’s opposition to Trump is all about 3 issues–

1. WAR,

2. WAR,

and

3. WAR.

As it compares to this–WAR, the fuel of Judea, Inc’s imperial engines–immigration does not matter. The 2nd Amendment does not matter. NAFTA and all the other international trade deals Trump want to eliminate do not matter. Abortion and the Supreme Court does not matter. Climate change does not matter.

Nor does it matter that Trump has kissed Judaic tuchas in trying to paint himself as friendly to Jewish interests since his days as a candidate. His ‘Jooish’ son in law does not matter, nor does his ‘Jooish’ daughter or his ‘Jooish’ grandchildren or any of the Jooish players he has put into his administration. His declaration on Jew-rusalem does not matter, nor his prostrating himself at the whining wall with the pancake on his head.

As far as Judea, Inc is concerned, all that matters is WAR, and Trump has signaled very loudly since his earliest days as candidate Trump that he is not going to read the script they have written for him and this is why they want him GONE.

It is all about WAR folks, war that will find its way to your front door, and anyone who fancies him/herself as some sort of ‘activist’ needs to understand that everything he or she does or says contributes either to the prevention of that war or to the promotion of it, so the bottom line is that we need to choose our words carefully lest they come back to burn us in the worst way imaginable.

President Donald Trump’s comments during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday were “treasonous,” former CIA Director John Brennan asserted.

“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’” Brennan, a vocal Trump critic, wrote on Twitter.

“It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Trump and Putin fielded questions from reporters at a joint summit in Helsinki following a one-on-one meeting earlier in the day. (RELATED: Trump Talks Putin Election Meddling)

Trump praised Putin during Monday’s press conference while criticizing the U.S. government and FBI over the election meddling probe. Asked about his past comments that Putin is a “competitor,” Trump told a reporter that “competitor is a compliment.”

Trump also dismissed allegations that his campaign colluded with Russian government agents, calling his investigation into his campaign a “witch hunt.”

“The probe is a disaster for our country. It’s kept us separated,” Trump said.

The comments come after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officials for their role in hacking and disseminating DNC and Clinton campaign emails. The indictment did not identify any Americans.