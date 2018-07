TUT Broadcast July 18, 2018

Tonight’s program–

During the dreaded ‘9 days’ that presages the arrival of Tisha b’ Av, the Judaic commemoration of Rome’s destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, leader of the ‘free world’ meets with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia to discuss–among other things–avoiding that same WWIII which Judea, Inc must have if she is to achieve her long range goals, and the result is that those portions of the world held captive to Jewish interests literally lose their collective mind, demanding Trump’s ouster for engaging in ‘treason’ against ‘the state’.

The state however, which no one–including a sizable number of those holding membership in the ‘911 Truth Movement’–has considered is not the United States to which Trump was elected president, but indeed, to the Jewish state that demands his subservience and obeisance.

As usual, not for the feint of heart, the hopelessly closed-minded or irretrievably stupid, so listen only at the risk of receiving a choking gulp of the Ugly Truth.

