New Yorker magazine unveils cover depicting a dead Trump after falling down escalator onto his face

ed note–So much for the tweeker brigade’s assertions that Trump is ‘one of them’, that the Jewish establishment ‘loves him’ and that he was ‘chosen’ by Judea, Inc to usher in the New World Order and WWIII for Israel’s benefit.

After the latest fiasco taking place following the summit with Putin, anyone calling themselves a ‘truther’ who still refuses to see reality for what it is has revealed the extent to which they live in state of altered reality where facts take a back seat to fiction, fantasy, and their own particular brand of identity politics and who have as much business engaging in political analysis/commentary as they do performing brain surgery. While true that these types could have been forgiven for not ‘getting it’ up until now (despite the tsunami of screeching that is heard on a daily basis within the JMSM against Trump) after the summit however and all the hysteria over ‘treason’ being heard from every ghetto, shtetl, and synagogue posing as a media outlet, those who still cling to their poorly-considered theories concerning Trump are those who have made the conscious choice of avoiding the inescapable truth of the matter and who have in effect put themselves on the same playing field as the Sandy Hook Hoaxers and others who add only noise and confusion to an already noisy and confusing picture.

The prestigious New Yorker magazine unveiled its latest cover on Thursday, depicting an illustration of President Trump falling down the Trump Tower escalator and landing flat on his face but still managing to give his signature thumbs up.

Conservative media mogul Matt Drudge, who shared the cover on Twitter , captioned the image, “The Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death is stunning.” The reactions to Drudge’s message were swift, with many followers proclaiming that a similar image featuring President Obama would be deemed would result in widespread media hysteria

“I hope nothing comes of this. We have lost presidents to violence before and it is a horrible thing for every American,” one user responded.

Another user wrote, “The Left is literally begging for somebody to assassinate Trump.”

One more user added, “What prompts such hatred of the Prez? Why not fight him effectively with facts? They can’t find any that support their side.”

Others disagreed with Drudge’s interpretation , responding that the cover is simply a metaphor for a president who fell “flat on his face” during a week that has been criticized by pundits on both sides of the aisle following a controversial press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Yorker art editor Françoise Mouly wrote: “A little more than three years ago, Donald Trump descended an escalator in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for the Presidency. That image makes a return in Barry Blitt’s latest cover.”

Blitt – who has illustrated other anti-Trump covers for the magazine – discussed turning “political outrage into humor” when explaining his concept in an interview with Mouly that was published when the cover was unveiled.

“I can tell you that outrage makes for easier humor than agreement does — but, then again, agreement can be pretty hilarious,” Blitt told the magazine.

Blitt explained that his job entails saving “absurd or iconic” moments and he doesn’t plan to stop mocking Trump anytime soon.

“You can expect that soccer ball that Putin gave Trump to appear in an image in a year or two, probably,” Blitt said.

Time magazine also unveiled its latest cover on Thursday, taking a different approach to mocking Trump’s meeting with Putin. Time’s cover combines the faces of the two men and tweeted a video of the bizarre transformation occurring.