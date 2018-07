A COUP AGAINST TRUMP? His JFK Moment, and America’s

BY ALEX VOLIKOV – As a Communist revolutionary fighting the class war, and fighting in the Donbass, I never liked Donald Trump, but I must admit, I admire his courage and his wisdom, his defiance of the genuinely Fascist clique that owns the US government, and his willingness to put his life on the line for what is truly the most important issue in the USA and in the world today, the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the criminal warmongers who control US foreign policy today.