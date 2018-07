FLASHBACK – ‘I’m Thrilled He’s Here,’ George W. Bush Says As Putin Visits His Texas Ranch

WASHINGTON POST – 15NOV01 – The Bushes, in ranch gear and carrying umbrellas to shield their guests from the rain, met the casually attired Putins when they arrived by helicopter for an overnight and barbecue at the Bush home. “The president brought the rain, for which we’re always grateful in the state of Texas,” Bush said, looking for a silver lining in the clouds. “I’m thrilled he’s here. There is no better gift than rain.” Putin is the first foreign leader to visit the president’s 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch. Bush said: “I want to show him some of my favorite spots.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

