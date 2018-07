MUST READ – The Political Origins and Esoteric Universe of Marvel

Modern techniques for crowd manipulation and indoctrination, as well as techniques for influencing public opinion, were developed in the United States during World War 1 to convince the American populace that a U.S. military intervention had some merit, and this in spite of the fact that the American people were opposed to any intervention in the Eurasian conflict. To this end, on April 13, 1917, the White House created The Committee on Public Information (CPI), otherwise known as the Creel Committee. Edward Bernays, the mastermind behind modern propaganda techniques, was a member of this commission. He combined Gustave Le Bon’s works on mass psychology with those of his uncle, Sigmund Freud. CONTINUE READING