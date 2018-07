The Helsinki Summit and Future of Syria: Is Trump a Peacemaker?

The conflict between a Deep State linked to the most ruthless agencies of finance capitalism and the resurgence of the nation-state under Trump is now clearer than ever. For the nation of Syria, there is a real prospect of peace. One of the most important aspects of the Helsinki Summit is that mentioning Israel’s security as being a key issue in bringing peace to Syria was tantamount to admitting that furthering Israeli strategic interests was the main reason for the war in Syria. The Assad victory in Syria has ruined Israel’s plans for hegemony in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now says he will accept an Assad-ruled Syria. Israel’s war have failed. CONTINUE READING