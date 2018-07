After Condemning Roseanne’s Racism, Media Defends James Gunn’s ‘Jokes’ About Raping Children

THE FREE THOUGHT PROJECT – Conservative media pundit Mike Cernovich exposed Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s history of making pedophilic tweets and “joking” about child rape, but rather than media outrage about Gunn’s “jokes” involving sexually assaulting and raping children, the mainstream media circled the wagons to defend the Hollywood director. After his extremely offensive tweets about pedophilia and rape became widely publicized, Gunn apologized, but was ultimately fired as director of Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

