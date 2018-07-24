NY Times Op Ed: ‘Trump is either a Russian asset or really enjoys playing one on TV’
ed note–that’s right ladies and Gentile-men, the NYT…The most unabashedly pro-Israel, pro-war, pro-Neocon ‘newspaper of record’ in America, which literally sets the pace politically not only for DC, but for the rest of the country, coming out and saying that Trump is a ‘secret agent’ for the Russians.
Is this because of Trump’s stance on immeeeegrayshun?
No.
Is this because of Trump’s stance on the 2nd Amendment?
No.
Is this because of Trump’s stance on the right to life on the part of the yet-to-be-born/soon-to-be-born?
No.
It is all about Trump’s stance on 3 issues–
WAR,
WAR,
and
WAR.
Rest assured, that with as deeply dug as Israel’s tentacles are within the JMSM in America that if Nutty Netty & co did not want OpEds of this type running in the most unabashedly pro-Israel, pro-war, pro-Neocon ‘newspaper of record’ in America, then they would not be, and in fact, what we would see in their place would be daily demonstrations of every conceivable type of political puffery imaginable.
For those who still cling to their favorite conspiracy theory du jour, here’s a news flash for you–The war against Trump on the part of OJI is real and by adding your voices to the rest of those making up the Judaic Shillharmoinc Orchestra trying to break Trump to Israel’s will vis a vis more war, you are in effect acting as the plaything of the very monsters against whom you claim to be fighting.
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman tore into President Trump for his comments during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the president’s behavior “perverse” and claiming Trump “is either an asset of Russian intelligence or really enjoys playing one on TV.”
Friedman wrote in a column, published Monday, that there is “overwhelming evidence that our president … is … engaged in treasonous behavior.”
“To watch an American president dis his own intelligence agencies, blame both sides for the Russian hacking of our election — and deliberately try to confuse the fact that there is still no solid proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia with the fact that Russia had its own interest in trying to defeat the anti-Putin Hillary Clinton — actually made me sick to my stomach,” the columnist wrote.
Friedman calls for Americans to press Republican congressional candidates over Trump’s comments, saying voters should ask, “Are you with Trump and Putin or are you with the CIA, FBI and [National Security Agency]?”
Trump sparked massive backlash Monday after he said he believes Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the 2016 election, despite U.S. intelligence agencies concluding that the Kremlin meddled in the elections.
The president said he believes “both parties,” while naming some of his intelligence officials, but he didn’t “see any reason why” Russia would interfere in the election.
The comments ignited a firestorm in Washington and received condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats.
#1 by Patrick Dohmen on 07/24/2018 - 9:34
New York Timess, the newspaper of control.
#2 by Liberty4awl on 07/24/2018 - 9:34
“If my son’s did not WANT wars there would be NONE”. Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild
‘Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest: The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100-million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.’ (Rabbi Reichorn, speaking at the funeral of Grand Rabbi Simeon Ben-Iudah, 1869, Henry Ford also noted that: ‘It was a Jew who said, ‘Wars are the Jews’ harvest’; but no harvest is so rich as civil wars.’
“Get hold of fifty of the wealthiest Jewish financiers, the men who are interested in making wars for their own profit. Control them, and you will put an end to it all.’ (Henry Ford, father of the automobile industry, the Cleveland News, 20th September 1923.)