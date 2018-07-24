«
Trump looking into revoking security clearances for Brennan and other top Obama officials


ed note–yes, yes, we know–it’s all ‘an act’ meant to convince people that a real turf war is taking place between powerfully-entrenched elements with a divergence of interests when in fact, it’s ‘dJooz’ controlling the whole deal.

Seriously folks (and particularly those of you who accept the notion that JFK was assassinated because as president he was moving against Judea Inc, both in his insistence that Israel not attain nuclear weapons capacity, but as well in his maneuvering to defang the nascent Israel lobby in America known as the American Zionist Council, forerunner to AIPAC, by forcing it to register as an agent of a foreign power) how much more of this has to take place on a daily basis before common sense and reason overcome the popular (yet baseless) assertion that Trump is ‘bought and paid for’ and as such that he fully intends to give Djooz everything they want, including WWIII?

Sometimes that old Middle Eastern dictum vis ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ is not just a viable protocol to adopt and with which to move forward as pertains a particular political position, but indeed, the ONLY one, and even though Trump may not be an ‘enemy’ of the Jews, per se, the fact that he at least intends to put a muzzle around the mouth of the mangy mutt known as the Jewish state and bring an end to all the murder and mayhem (at least as far as it involves direct US participation) is or at least should be to those with a keen eye towards living a welcome change of season to what has been the very turbulent, stormy and dangerous weather that began on the morning of 9/11/2001.

President Trump is looking into revoking the security clearances of several top Obama-era intelligence and law enforcement officials, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, accusing them of having “politicized” or “monetized” their public service.

She made the announcement at Monday’s press briefing, after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called on the president to specifically revoke Trump critic and former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance.

In an interview with Fox News’ “The Story” Monday night, Paul told host Martha MacCallum that Brennan “should not get anywhere within 10,000 yards of the government. He should have a restraining order.”

“John Brennan leaked information that almost cost the life of a double agent. … He should have been fired for that. But he wasn’t fired by President Obama because I think he was a partisan,” Paul said. “But now he’s a talking head on the outside, saying that basically President Trump should be executed – that’s what we do for treason. And so, yeah, I’m very concerned about him having privileges because of his past history.”

Paul added that he would go “one step beyond” the White House and remove top-secret clearances from all retired CIA agents and officers “of any stripe.”

Sanders said Trump is also looking into the clearances for other former officials and Trump critics, including former FBI Director James Comey; former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe; former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former CIA Director Michael Hayden (who also worked under President George W. Bush).

Sanders said Trump is “exploring mechanisms” to remove the security clearances “because [the former officials] politicized and in some cases actually monetized their public service and their security clearances in making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia.”

Sanders added that their clearances effectively give “inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence.”

“When you have the highest level of security clearance … when you have the nation’s secrets at hand, and go out and make false [statements], the president feels that’s something to be very concerned with,” Sanders said.

“Nope,” he responded. There’s nothing for POTUS to revoke. Comey says he was “read out” when he left government as per normal practice. 1/2

However, McCabe spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said his security clearance had already been deactivated when he was fired.

“Andrew McCabe’s security clearance was deactivated when he was terminated, according to what we were told was FBI policy. You would think the White House would check with the FBI before trying to throw shiny objects to the press corps…,” Schwartz tweeted Monday.

Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey’s, tweeted Monday afternoon that he texted the former FBI director, who told him he doesn’t have a security clearance to revoke. However, clearances can remain automatically “active” for several years after an official departs government service.

The Justice Department Office of the Inspector General declined to comment on Wittes’ claims.

When asked whether former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden might have their security clearances revoked, Sanders said she did not have any further information.

The topic came into the spotlight Monday morning, with Paul’s tweets against the former CIA director.

“Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump?” Paul tweeted early Monday.

Brennan joined NBC News and MSNBC in February as a contributor and senior national security and intelligence analyst.

Late Monday, Nick Shapiro, a former CIA Deputy Chief of Staff under Brennan, said: “John Brennan hasn’t made one penny off of his clearance. Not one thing he has done for remuneration since leaving the government has been contingent on him having a security clearance.

“One doesn’t need a security clearance to speak out against the failings of Trump,” Shapiro added. “This is a political attack on career national security officials who have honorably served their country for decades under both [Republicans] & [Democrats] in an effort to distract from [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller’s investigation.”

Congressional Republicans are pushing for Brennan to testify on Capitol Hill regarding the investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election.

The former CIA director has been a consistent and harsh critic of the president, blasting his performance with Putin in Helsinki as “nothing short of treasonous.”

But Brennan is not the only former intelligence official to take to the media world. In April, Comey began a media blitz promoting his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” while Hayden and Rice also frequently make media appearances.

On Twitter, just minutes after the announcement from the White House briefing, Hayden responded in a tweet to several journalists that a loss of security clearance would not have an “effect” on him.

“I don’t go back for classified briefings. Won’t have any effect on what I say or write,” Hayden tweeted.

  1. #1 by Brownhawk on 07/24/2018 - 9:34

    You need a proper perspective of things

    JFK was assassinated PRIMARILY because he intended to bust up the all-pervading DEBT SYSTEM imposed by the elite jewish banking cabal running this whole scam. Trump knows this, and doesn’t want to follow in JFK’s footsteps the entire way so he rationalizes everything in accepting some ameliorated version of a NWO as the STATIST he is, bottom line. There’s no getting around this, nor with Putin.

    It isn’t that he is “bought and paid for” by “da jooz”, but that they are “steering” him in doing their bidding which DOESN’T include a WW3. This would be the doing of the mad dog bolshevik/neocon element of jewry who are used by the elites at the top to do the dirty work, as evidenced by what happened in 1917 Russia. This usage is a continuation stemming back to their Khazarian ancestors who were defeated by the ancient Rus 1,000 or so years ago. Classic jew m.o. That element is reined in at other times such as now in a furtherance of the agenda

    How do I know all this you may ask? Consider me like Orwell, an insider who came out…or IN, however you may view it.

    ed note–with all due respect, I think my ‘perspective’ on this–in lieu of hitting the bullseye, nevertheless–is at least close, and–again, with all due respect–if you were indeed as much an ‘insider’ as you intimate, you would know full well the primary role that Israel’s nukes and the pressure on the part of the Kennedy brothers to force the provisions of FARA on the AZC played in the assassination of both of them. Furthermore, the ‘fiat’ money business you reference was also deconstructed in terms of its un-importance by the very same investigative journalist who was the very first to ‘crack the code’ of Israel’s involvement with the Kennedy deaths and the reasons for them, Mike Piper, whom I knew very well and with whom I worked very close for close to 10 years.

  2. #2 by Brownhawk on 07/24/2018 - 9:34

    Yes, FARA and AZC were certainly factors, and you should say ALLEGED nukes. That represents a HUGE canard. As for your “deconstruction” reference you may want to say “re-crafted” instead…with all due respect of course

    ed note– ‘ALLEGED’ Nukes?

    You are kidding, correct? This was done tongue-in-cheek and not meant to be taken literally/seriously, right?

  3. #3 by lobro on 07/24/2018 - 9:34

    ‘dJooz’ controlling the whole deal

    okay, i admit i am stupid and cannot grasp certain kinds of higher logic, so will one of you “‘dJooz’ controlling the whole deal” experts explain just one thing for me (pat’s theory that the history of the world is based on casino business, every war, everything in fact – just to smooth the way to more casinos for adelson and trump partnership – a bit too rich for me, sorry).
    why this enormously time and money consuming charade of the deep state fighting trump tooth and nail, the mueller inquest, allowing syria and north korea to avoid destruction in total defiance of the yinon plan, iraq resurgent and anti-israel again, run by the pro-iranian shia, jews suddenly averse to the wartime genocide of the goyim, by goyim, for jew’s benefit – yeah right, another historical first, s-300 systems sprouting all over middle east, denying jew air superiority, turkey bolting nato and joining russia-iran-china axis, the destruction of globalist nwo strongholds like wto, nato, imf, swift, european union, evisceration of the petrodollar (the basis of rothschild’s global empire since 1974), the avoidance of shooting war with russia … and on and on, tell me how this is all jew-directed for jew’s benefit, in order to fight who? a handful of clueless conspiracists who caught onto some totally pointless jew scam? like shooting noseeums with a high powered sniper rifle.

    to me it just shows what the monsanto diet did to wide swaths of american society, eat gmo steak x3/day, end up bovine-minded to buy into bullshit like this.

    for an idea of what jew does when he is in total, unopposed power, consider post 1917 russia, i.e., the soviet union, the red terror and gulag which wiped out upwards of 60 million goyim.
    that’s jew for you, not pussyfooting with ‘fake” congressional hearings because they are deathly scared of a dozen tail-chasers who think they stumbled onto the “truth” that jews control every side of every conceivable argument, including putin, trump, xi, kim, dutarte, assad and the iranian shias … the only credible opposition in the world left are 9-10 conspiracy tinfoil hat headcases.

    you think the american citizens can and will mount a credible revolt in case of a shootout?
    take a look at the boston lockdown in the aftermath of the marathon joke, it was a test of what might conceivably happen, how much resistance to expect.
    residents were told to stay indoors and they did, to the man.
    they were told to pull on the drapes and never look out on the street and they did, to the man, meekly and without complaint.
    this is your boston tea party, 2018, yeah, jew shitting himself with fear against such patriot heroes.

    because you know, trump is their boy as is putin and the rest of the world.

    thanks for the explanation.

