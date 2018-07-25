How It Happens–Georgia Lawmaker to Resign After Sacha Baron Cohen Got Him to Bare Buttocks, Say N-word

In an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who is America’, Israeli anti-terror expert ‘Erran Morad’ met with Jason Spencer – a GOP state representative best known for trying to ban Muslim women from wearing face veils

ed note–as much as any and all civilized persons–for perfectly good reasons–cannot stand the unbearably obnoxious Jew Sacha Baron Cohen, the fact of the matter is that what Cohen’s latest mockery of Spencer reveals is the inherently stupid nature of Gentiles in understanding and dealing rationally with the inherently obnoxious nature of Judaism and of the Jews’ animus against them.

Spencer is a buffoon, no doubt, and deserves all the mockery and derision that his now infamous performance has produced, but the fact of the matter is that he is not some otherwise innocent conservative Christian who was ‘set up’, but rather allowed himself YEARS AGO to become the plaything, the puppet and the buffoon that we see in this video. His attitudes about Islam, Muslims, etc are the result of him allowing the Jews through their control of the narrative via their ownership of the media to hijack his thinking in such a way that he became their hired gun in going after the Muslims, and then after he barks on command like the trained dog that he is, they flush him like any piece of soiled toilet paper.

And make no mistake about the fact that what we see with Spencer’s performance is an across the board phenomenon. Whether it is idiot, inbred rednecks screaming about DEM MOOZLUMS (when in fact it is the Jews with their money, power and anti-Gentile protocols that pose the most serious danger to our way of life) whether it is idiots such as Fetzer, Friend, Halbig, Jones etc screaming that NO ONE DIED AT SANDY HOOK, whether it is the cyclops brigade within the 9/11 ‘truth movement’ claiming that Trump is a ‘secret Joo’ who is controlled by ‘King Kushner’, that Putin is a ‘secret Joo’, and that the Iranians are ‘secret Jooz’, whether it is Andrew Anglin, Christian Identity and White Nationalist types who make all Gentile opposition to Judea, Inc appear criminal, violent, uneducated and unhinged, or whether it is those in the Islamic community today aligning themselves with Jewish interests in screeching about Trump’s immigration policies, what they all represent are various species of thought that were cooked up in the mind of Judea, Inc in helping to create a particular narrative that pushes forward the Zionist agenda and the empowerment of the long-planned-for Judaic world empire.

And the Jews, watching as the Gentiles ‘scurry around like drugged cockroaches’, laugh themselves silly over just how easy it all was/is.

Haaretz

A Georgia state representative has submitted his resignation after baring his buttocks and saying the N-word on Sacha Baron Cohen’s already-notorious “Who is America?”, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Under the guise of making a self-defense educational video, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Israeli character anti-terror expert character Col. Erran Morad (now a captain) met with Spencer – a Republican state representative in Georgia who is best known for trying to ban Muslim women from wearing burkas, niqabs and other face veils. (Spencer calls it his “anti-masking statute” in the video.)

“I was in … I mean, I was not in the Mossad for 13 years,” the black-clad Israeli says, explaining that he is going to teach Spencer the art of Krav Maga.

Except that never happens. Instead, Morad has Spencer take an upskirt photo of someone in a burka, to see whether the person is female or actually a terrorist, all while talking in “Chinese” – which means Spencer spouting words such as “Red Dragon, sushi, Ho Chi Minh,” all with the straightest of faces.

Believe it or not, things get worse for Spencer. He screams the actual N-word a dozen times to intimidate a “terrorist” (he later doubles down on the N-word, telling “Sand n*****” he will cut their genitals off).

Believe it or not, things get even worse for Spencer. Morad tells him to use his buttocks “to intimidate ISIS” – something he is remarkably happy to do. He drops his trousers and backs into Morad’s “terrorist” while screaming “America!”

Morad then counsels Spencer, “We say in the Mossad, I mean not in the Mossad, ‘If you want to win, you show some skin,'” The elected Republican official then drops his boxers and displays his ass, backing into the “terrorist” while screaming, “I’ll make you a homosexual.'”

At any other time in the history of the United States, this would feel like a defining moment. In the Trump administration, it just feels like Monday.

Jason Spencer awoke Monday to headlines such as “Who is Jason Spencer, the Unfortunate Star of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Latest Show?” (New York Times), “Republican Lawmaker Screams N-Word, Brandishes Bare Butt On ‘Who Is America?'” (HuffPost) and “In a Normal Country, Sacha Baron Cohen Would Have Just Ended This Republican Lawmaker’s Career” (Esquire).

This is QUITE a statement from Jason Spencer, a state rep from Georgia, also duped by Sacha Baron Cohen. Says he took part in an anti-terrorism training video, including “a kidnapping scenario where I was repeatedly asked to shout provocative language….”

Before the segment aired, Spencer released a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying that Baron Cohen had “fraudulently induced me in participating in bogus self-defense and anti-terrorism training.

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” he said, adding, “This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

Twitter was not the best place for Spencer to visit after “Who is America?” aired Sunday night. “Col. Erran Morad” himself tweeted, “I have been inform elected official & all-round mensch I meet, Jason Spencer, have somehow been portray in bad light by Showtime. To reveal the truth, here is the unedited film. Do not worry Jason Shpenker, Erran Morad have got your backside.”