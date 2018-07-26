Billionaire Heiress Clare Bronfman Arrested For Running Sex-Slave Cult

THE FORWARD – Clare Bronfman, one of the top leaders of the alleged sex-slavery cult Nxivm, has been arrested and is set to be indicted Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

Bronfman, the daughter of the late Jewish philanthropist Edgar Bronfman, is accused of racketeering conspiracy in the new superseding indictment in the case.

The indictment also accuses Nxium co-founder Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren and Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell of the same offenses.

This brings the total number of arrested Nxivm members to six, with leader Keith Raniere and his top aide, former “Smallville” actress Alison Mack, having already been indicted and charged with sex trafficking back in May.

Bronfman and her sister Sara reportedly poured millions of dollars into the group and moved their moved their headquarters from Mexico to Brooklyn to be nearer to Raniere and Mack.

Among the criminal offenses that members of the group allegedly carried out are identity theft, harboring of aliens for financial gain, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Bronfman is not accused of sex trafficking, according to the Daily Mail.

LINK TO DAILY MAIL ARTICLE: HERE