Christians no longer welcome in Israel, says Palestinian group

IOL – Christians are no longer welcome in the Holy Land. This was the message from a Palestinian Christian delegation currently visiting South Africa. In an interview with the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service on Sunday, Father Jamal Khader and Dr Rifat Kasis documented the discrimination facing Christians, and how they are being denied the right to worship at Christianity’s most sacred sites in the Holy Land. This has lead to a drastic decline in the Christian population there. The chief cause of the Christian exodus, according to Khader and Kasis, is Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

