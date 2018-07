GERMANY – Merkel warns Europe can’t rely on the US to impose (jewish) world order

called a “foe” by President Trump last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that she was right to say a year ago that Europe could no longer rely on the United States to impose order on the world, and that it needed to take matters close to home into its own hands. ZERO HEDGE – Having beenby President Trump last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that she wasand that it needed to take matters close to home into its own hands. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/26/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.