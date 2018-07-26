Majority Of Americans Polled are Ready To Welcome Vladimir Putin To The White House
Ed note–As if more proof were needed of the disconnect between our politicians and the people, Chuck Schumer has just demanded that President Trump revoke Putin’s invitation to The White House.
US media coverage suggests hostility toward diplomatic engagement with Russia as a matter of course.
However, a new Harris poll suggests that this is not the view of the majority of the American public, with 54% approving of President Trump inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House for a second summit.
The first summit, held earlier this month in Helsinki, was seemingly successful, despite it being followed by negative media coverage and attacks from lawmakers in both parties. Trump followed this up by inviting Putin for a second summit, this time in the US.
American public support for such a summit doesn’t extend to Congress, however.
On Tuesday, Congressional leadership announced that even if Putin does come to the White House, he will not be invited to address Congress or visit the Capitol building.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says addressing Congress is “something we reserve for allies.” Ryan added he was only okay with Trump and Putin meeting so long as the message is “stop violating our sovereignty.”
Congress focuses heavily on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and there is bipartisan consensus, despite a lack of evidence to that effect, that Putin was behind all of it personally.
Protracted vilification of Putin would make a visit to Congress to deliver a speech a difficult matter at any rate. Explicitly saying he isn’t invited to do so, however, is clearly intended to be a blow to diplomacy.
#1 by Colin on 07/26/2018 - 9:34
Sure would be nice to see Trump and Putin work together. Unfortunately it would probably be Trump’s death sentence.
#2 by Matthew on 07/26/2018 - 9:34
Only 54%? I guess that’s pretty good for dumb Americans, considering the Hurricane of slander against Russia coming out of our jew media….46% are not welcoming Putin and have apparently drank the jew Kool-Aid.
That Rothschild jews run America has never been so blatantly obvious; our sovereignty is not threatened by Russia, but by AIPAC and Rothschild jewry, who have long ago conquered & occupied the USA. Our politicians are showing us how obviously they are traitorous agents of a foreign power: the jew state of Israel. Yet Fluoridated Americans show no sign of evolving from their pitiful stupidity. It’s unfortunate that the human mammal learned how to circumvent natural selection.