Trump peace deal said to include major economic plan for Palestinians

White House official says plan will include most detailed proposals yet, strategy for rolling it out still being developed

ed note–again, at the risk of being overly-repetitious, nevertheless we’ll do it again for those suffering either from short term memory issues or problems attending from attention deficit disorder–

1. Israel does not want ‘peace’ with the Palestinians or with anyone else in the region. Tension, conflict, and open war are as much part of her basic needs as oxygen and water are to most life forms on earth. The arrival of ‘peace’ and with it, a cessation of hostilities, conflict, and tension would be the equivalent of grabbing the Jewish state around the throat, crushing her windpipe and starving her of the most basic elements which she needs in order to remain alive.

That having been said, Trump’s ‘peace deal’ is as much welcome news to Israel and her people as was Elliot Ness’ arrival in Chicago to Al Capone and his gang. The Jews don’t want peace, anymore than Capone and his gang wanted law and order and an end to those environmental elements which built up and sustained their criminal empire. What Israel wants is land, all of it, the whole enchilada lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers, exactly as her piratical and maniacal religious texts clearly dictate, and the manner by which this maniacal dream is achieved is through war and subsequent stealing of more land, exactly a ’48 and ’67 proved.

THAT having been said, it is Trump’s noises about ‘the ultimate peace deal’ which best explains why there is this over-the-top animus against him on the part of organized Jewish interests spanning both the right and the left. Yes, Netanyahu says nice things about Trump in the same way that Hyman Roth said nice things about Michael Corleone, all the while he was working behind the scenes to undermine the Corleone family’s power and remove Michael as a competitor. Likewise with Nutty Netty & co, who could bring to a screeching halt the Mueller investigation into ‘Russian Meddling’ and all the rest of the noise being generated against Trump on a daily basis by those Jewish interests that are subordinate to Netanyahu in America and throughout the West.

What’s worse now as far as Netanyahu is concerned is that Trump and Putin–commanders in chief of the two most powerful nuclear armed countries in the world–are obviously negotiating a corporate merger of sorts in bringing some kind of sane, sensible resolution to the ticking time bomb that is the Israeli-Palestinian situation, and now with all the political clout Putin and Russia have earned as a result of ISIS being wiped out in Syria, all of this spells doom for the entire ‘Greater Israel’ project which Netanyahu & co have been waiting to implement for 3,000+ years.

Is Trump’s ‘ultimate deal’ just compensation for the Palestinians and others whose world was turned upside down a century ago by the West meddling in Middle Eastern affairs?

Not even close, but it is at least a step forward that could have all sorts of unforeseen positive consequences, not the least of which is the ultimate demise of the Jewish state and a wooden stake in the heart of the vampire known as Judaism.

Times of Israel

A long-awaited US plan for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal will include the most-detailed proposals ever offered to the parties, a White House official said Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the plan would include a major economic component, according to Reuters.

The White House has yet to announce a schedule for releasing the plan, and the official said a strategy for rolling it out was still being developed.

Expectations that the White House would begin pushing the plan ramped up last month when top White House aide Jared Kushner and senior negotiator Jason Greenblatt toured the region, apparently to drum up support for the scheme in Israel and among Arab allies.

US President Donald Trump has long promised to try and reach the so-called “deal of the century” to end the long-simmering Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but his efforts have derailed since his decision to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority has castigated the move, declared the US no longer an honest broker in negotiations, and rejected any plan the White House may come out with, with PA President Mahmoud Abbas calling it the “slap of the century,” earlier this year.

The Palestinians have refused to meet with the US to discuss peace overtures since December, when Trump announced the move and declared he would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Abbas, who did not meet with Kushner or Greenblatt, also protested last month after signals emerged that the plan may seek to deal with the West Bank and Gaza as two separate entities.

Israeli reports earlier this month indicated the plan had been put on hold with tensions between Israel and Gaza on the rise. A shaky calm on the volatile border since Saturday had managed to push both sides from the brink of war, but the quiet was broken Wednesday after an Israeli officer was shot by a Gazan sniper and Israel responded with strikes on Hamas positions, killing three members of the terror group.

The administration official said experts were working on finishing up the main parts of the proposal and the economic package and did not offer any details on what the proposals might contain.

Previous US plans have included proposals and maps dealing with potential land swaps, security guarantees and other issues, but have left out thornier issues like Jerusalem and the Palestinian demand for refugees and their descendants to return to pre-1967 Israel.

It’s not clear if the US plan will address those sticking points. Trump has said in the past that his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital took the issue “off the table.” Some reports have indicated the US may offer Jerusalem suburb Abu Dis as a capital instead of East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians demand be the seat of their future state.

It’s unclear what type of economic package may be on the table, but the comment comes a week after an op-ed in the Washington Post from Kushner, Greenblatt and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called on Gaza’s Hamas rulers to end their support for terror in exchange for lavish US aid.

On Tuesday, US envoy Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that the US continued to be one of the biggest financial supporters of the Palestinians, far outstripping Muslim countries which are more vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause.

The US has frozen millions in aid to the UN’s refugee agency for the Palestinians, and has cut funding for the PA over Abbas’s refusal to enter negotiations and Ramallah’s payments to terror convicts and their families.

She threatened that the largess could be cut further if the PA continued to castigate Washington.

“We are not fools. If we extend a hand in friendship and generosity, we do not expect our hand to be bitten,” she said.