‘White Nationalist’ Richard Spencer Backs Israel’s Jewish Nation State Law

Last summer, Spencer told Channel 2 television that Israel should respect someone like him. He called himself a “white Zionist,” saying that he wants a homeland for whites. “I care about my people. I want us to have a secure homeland for us and ourselves. Just like you [Jews] want a secure homeland in Israel.” Asked about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which had taken place just prior to the interview, and at which marchers shouted “Jews will not replace us,” Spencer told Channel 2: “Jews are vastly over-represented in what you could call ‘the establishment,’ that is, Ivy League educated people who really determine policy, and white people are being dispossessed from this country.”