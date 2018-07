US Behavioral Therapists See Increase in Patients With ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’

ed note–as much of a ‘no brainer’ as it is, keep something in mind.

Prior to ‘The Donald’ becoming ‘presidential candidate Donald J. Trump’ and then afterwards, ‘Donald J. Trump, President of the United States,’ he was beloved. He was ‘Mr. New York’ personified. Lead star of his own hit television program and oftentimes appearing on Letterman, TMZ and other pop-culture related programs, he had the red carpet rolled out for him as if he were a king.

And then, upon announcing his decision to run for Pres, suddenly he became the most serious threat to democracy, decency, mom and apple pie since Hitler, Mel Gibson and Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Again, as much of a ‘no brainer’ as it is, keep in mind that all of these people suffering from ‘Trump anxiety disorder’ suffered no such condition when ‘The Donald’ was just ‘The Donald’. They found him witty and probably even sexy.

The point being–the masses of asses today rising up in indignation against DJT/POTUS are doing so ONLY because they are being programmed to do so by the JMSM, making them in effect a ‘mob for hire’ and the plaything for those powerful forces who want Trump removed come hell or high water.

Keep in mind something else, and particularly those out there making up the tweeker brigade within ‘duh muuvmnt’–It ain’t the Muslims, the Mormons, the Cat-licks, the Jez-wits, the Loominati or the Builder-burgers (with cheese) who are running the media which is primarily responsible for creating this mass hysteria known as ‘Trump anxiety disorder, shortened to simply ‘TAD’, something that obviously needs to be factored in when trying to grasp the complex and oftentimes convoluted political twists and turns that are taking place today as pertains Trump and Judea, Inc.