FLASHBACK -Jewish Supremacism–The Worst of the Nasty Odors Stinking Up Our World Today



BY MARK GLENN – Operation Cast Lead. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The daily murder of Palestinian children 'for sport'. Harvesting organs from Gentiles at gunpoint. Economic exploitation/ruination. De-moralizing entire swaths of civilization through unchallenged Jewish domination of the media. The complete corruption of every political office all the way up to the President all the way down to the county dog catcher. Yes, that's right ladies and germs, the nose knows and it is definitely not a case of 'the one who smelt it dealt it'. And yes, as bad as it is, as much as it causes our eyes to water and our throats to burn, we should be rejoicing whenever stink bombs like this go off. The urge to pinch the nose, cover the mouth and start looking around frantically for a polite place to throw up is completely understandable, but the fact is that we need this, BIG TIME.Despite touching off our collective gag reflex and leaving us gasping for fresh air, nevertheless this (and other similar events) will be their undoing and our salvation one day. Why?…

