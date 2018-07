Is it Zionism or Jewishness? You decide

For all who have eyes to see, it is as clear as daylight – what defines ‘jewishness’ is TORAH Judaism. And if we want to narrow it down further, it is rooted in the concept of ‘choseness’ as defined in the Old Testament. In other words, there would be no ‘jewishness’ weren’t it for Judaism. Likewise, Judaism is THE ideology that drives the Jewish State and this is not simply a conclusion one comes to after merely scratching the surface of the ‘Jewish Question’. It is what many Jewish politicians and religious leading figures have reminded us time and time again: the Torah is their Constitution and their barbarism can only be understood when one remembers that the biblical military role model for modern day Jews is Joshua, the only to fight a war is the Joshua’s way – utterly destroy everything and leave nothing that breathes alive. CONTINUE READING