How They Do It– ‘Obvious Child’, the Abortion romantic comedy that is a must-see

ed note–Good God in heaven, where do we even BEGIN with something such as this, an ‘adorable, must see’ romantic comedy about murdering an unborn child that is ‘wonderfully Jewish’ and ‘pure art’ as described in the Jewiest of all newspapers, the Jewish Daily Forward.

Ok, first the ‘obvious,’ no pun intended–

There is nothing humorous about subject matter such as this. It is as serious and as stark as life and death, literally, given that what we are talking about here is the process of taking a living human being, complete with beating heart, brain waves, and other indicators of its status as a living being and chopping it into pieces, thus causing it to bleed to death and thus enter the world as a mess of human hamburger.

Yes, sorry to have to be so brutal with the ugly truth, but the ugly truth indeed it is.

Can we all IMAGINE the screeching and moralizing that would ensue if some movie were to be made making light of Jooish suffrink in the Hollerco$t, the pograms, the Inquisition, etc?

Mon Dieu, the noise…

However, when we are talking about a movie making light of murdering a baby that was fathered by a Christian (yes, that’s part of the script) leave it to Jews to turn such bloody business into an airy, bouncy, giggling ‘romantic comedy’.

But the real danger in all of this is something which we have discussed many times previously, which is how all of this effects things on much bigger and much more serious level where life and death on a grand scale take place.

Remember, the most subversive, insidious, and dangerous pro-war/pro-Israel propaganda that coaxed the American people into signing on to George Bush’s ‘war on terror’ was not Commentary magazine nor the Weekly Standard, both NeoCon outlets run by NeoCon Jews out to get WWIII started between Christianity and Islam.

No, the most subversive, insidious, and dangerous pro-war/pro-Israel propaganda that coaxed the American people into signing on to George Bush’s ‘war on terror’ with the millions killed, the even more millions displaced and made refugees was none other than Seinfeld, the singularly popular program injected into the American intellectual bloodstream for a decade or more prior to the 9/11 attacks that acted as a date-rape drug of sorts in making America fall in love with Jews and thus rendering them incapacitated from thinking clearly about the apocalyptic voyage towards Armageddon upon which they were embarking.

And likewise with this macabre piece of subversive Judaic propaganda making light of a ‘nice Jewish girl’ deciding to kill the baby in her womb fathered by her Christian one-night-stand.

Please watch the video trailer and note how our witty little Jewish comedienne describes herself–

‘I’m the menorah that burns down the Christmas tree’.

Talk about a statement pregnant with implications, again, no pun intended.

Sad to say however, that the target audience–young women just like our adorable Jewish comedienne–will NOT recognize the fact that for all intents and purposes they are being ‘Weinstein-ed’ with this latest ‘romantic comedy,’ i.e. having the sanctity of their hearts, minds, souls and psyches assaulted and violated as they are very cleverly being coaxed into murdering their own future children, resulting in these young women going through life as the walking wounded leaving behind a trail of tears. Equally sad to say that there will be little to no protest against this obvious act of Judaic subversiveness against Gentile society, save of course a handful of Catholics, God bless them. John Hagee will not utter a burp of protest, nor any of the other false prophets whose job is to assist in seducing the Gentile mind o that it can be Weinstein-ed and turned into just another tool in Judea, Inc’s arsenal.

As we like to say here, prima facie evidence as to ‘how they do it’…

The Jewish Daily Forward

Shalom, team! It’s Friday. Shabbat bears down on us, like a beautiful, terrifying bat. And this weekend while you are avoiding the effects of global warming and looking for a bright jewel of culture to catch your eye and distract you from the pervasive darkness, may we suggest ‘Obvious Child.’

‘Obvious Child’ was build as a romantic comedy about abortion, and that is what it is. Written and directed by Gillian Robespierre in 2014, it stars Jewish archangel Jenny Slate as Donna, a woman who has one night of casual sex, gets pregnant, and decides to get an abortion. She’s spitefully adorable.

The movie isn’t a tough look at abortion with a glossy exterior; it’s a true comedy about someone in a difficult situation who also happens to be at the beginning of some kind of love story. The Office’s Jake Lacy plays Slate’s counterpart, and makes dealing with gynecological troubles look princely.

In “Obvious Child,” foreplay means dancing to Paul Simon

And best friends are Gaby Hoffman (you know! The younger sister in “Transparent”!)

Discussion of abortion is frank, but serious

And most importantly, it is by women, for women, dealing with issues specific to women.

And of course, it is sensationally Jewish.

“Obvious Child” is art. And as we speed towards a time where women’s rights to their own bodies will likely continue to be decimated, it’s also activism.