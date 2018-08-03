The Time When Seth Rogen Told Tom Cruise About Internet Porn

ed note–posted as a little reminder as to just what kind of positive and enlightening influence that ‘light amongst the nations’ has over the minds of billions of people worldwide.

The image above is from Seth Rogen’s pornographic cartoon known as ‘Sausage Party’.

The Jewish Daily Forward

In a celebrity MadLibs of an interview, mega producer and super-mensch Judd Apatow told “Late Night” host Stephen Colbert about a bizarre educational moment he witnessed between Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen. Apatow said that during the shooting of Apatow and Rogen’s 2006 comedy “Knocked Up,” the pair met with Cruise to discuss a project idea which sadly never panned out.

In the course of the meeting, Apatow says that the conversation, captained by Rogen turned to “marijuana and pornography.” (Frankly, if you don’t discuss those in a business meeting, it’s hard to claim you’re any kind of professional.) Apatow explained:

‘He starts talking about adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘What? Wait, you’re saying that there are adult films on the internet?’ And Seth is like, ‘Yeah, there’s all these movies on these websites.’ And Tom Cruise is like, ‘Wait a second, you’re saying if I go on the computer, on the worldwide web, there are people having sex?’

Apatow says that Rogen responded, “Yeah, I watch it all the time, it’s great! Everybody does it. It’s not a big deal anymore.”

It is just as the prophet Joel (2:28) spoke: “Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions.”