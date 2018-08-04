GAZA FLOTILLA – Israeli terrorist forces hijack 2nd flotilla boat
KIA ORA GAZA – A Swedish-flagged boat attempting to break the siege of Gaza is said to be under attack by Israeli forces as contact with the ship is lost.
‘”At 20:06 (CEST) we lost contact with the yacht Freedom, sailing under a Swedish flag, which is on a mission to break the illegal Israeli blockade of the Palestinian people of Gaza. We have reason to presume that the Israeli occupation forces have now begun to attack it and that it has been surrounded in international waters. The latest reported position was approximately 40 nautical miles from the coast of Gaza,” said rights organization Right to a Just Future for Palestine in a Saturday statement.
