Trump ramps up attacks on JMSM– ‘They can also cause War’

President Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his attacks on the news media as the “enemy of the people,” saying they “can also cause war.”

He accused journalists in an early morning tweet of “purposely” causing “division and distrust” in the country.

“The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE,” he said. “I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People.

“They purposely cause great division & distrust,” he added. “They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!”

Trump has feuded with the media continuously throughout his presidency, labeling negative coverage “fake news.” In recent weeks, however, he has used the phrase “enemy of the people” more often, sparking further conflict between reporters and the administration.

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump last week appeared to break with her father, saying she does not think the media is the “enemy of the people.”

The president then said that his daughter was correct, but that “the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media,” is the enemy.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, refused to say that the media is not the enemy of the people during a heated exchange last week with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.

The president’s latest tweet came after he appeared at a campaign rally in Ohio Saturday evening.

The Columbus Dispatch noted that God was asked in the opening prayer at the event “to protect Trump from the ‘fake news they call journalism.’ “

“MSNBC is so corrupt, it’s so disgusting. They’re almost worse than a fake news group of people,” Trump said at the rally, according to the newspaper.

“The guys that we love are blowing them away in the ratings,” the president added, apparently referring to Fox News, which he often praises.

Trump in a subsequent tweet on Sunday ripped a Washington Post report that he fears that his son, Donald Trump Jr., may have inadvertently gotten himself into legal trouble.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president said. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly examining Trump Jr. for his role in arranging a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton and Trump campaign officials, including himself.