How It’s Done– Disgraced Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio told Sacha Baron Cohen he’d accept oral sex from Trump

ed note–I have not watched the video for the simple reason that it is early in the morning here and the last thing with which I want my day starting off is watching/listening to the obnoxious Hebrew SBC.

However, assuming that indeed Arpaio said these things, it is EXTREMELY instructive as to the insipid and institutionalized stupidity of ‘the resistance’ and why our enemies gain ground measured in miles while we are pushed backwards towards the cliff of our own demise. Readers will remember that recently, another moron willingly allowed himself to become Cohen’s plaything and Gentile court jester by pulling down his pants, baring his ass while shouting racist epithets against blacks and Muslims.

It is one thing for obnoxious Hebrews such as Bill Maher to engage in the typically-Judaic business of mocking and sneering as a stand-alone on his program, but another thing altogether when our ‘best and brightest’ enthusiastically put their heads into the crocodile’s mouth and make themselves into a willing meal, and by doing so, send all of us to the meatgrinder.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s ritual humiliation of prominent Republicans has once again borne fruit — and this time it’s in the form of Joe Arpaio .

In the latest episode of Baron Cohen’s satirical sensation “Who is America?” the actor posed as a Finnish YouTuber called OMGWhizzBoyOMG (real name: Ladislas Kekkonen) who invites the self-styled “toughest sheriff in America” on his show.

In reference to an unverified claim in the explosive Trump dossier , Baron Cohen asked Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who is a close ally of President Donald Trump , whether the president might have had a golden shower , to which the sheriff replied: “Wouldn’t surprise me.”

Baron Cohen then asked the sheriff: “If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?”

“I may have to say yes,” Arpaio replied.

The show also features Arpaio arguing with a plastic Shopkins toy — specifically, an anti-firearms D’lish Donut.

“Delicious doughnut, you have to understand that you have to follow the Constitution and the law and allow people to have guns,” he’s seen telling the doughnut.

Baron Cohen tells Arpaio that unlike D’lish Donut, he is a staunch gun advocate, boasting a collection of more than 43.

“Oh yes, I’ve been collecting them for the upcoming race war,” Baron Cohen says.

He also gives “Finnish” addresses to the camera throughout the segment, which are clearly gibberish.

The former sheriff responded to being duped by Baron Cohen back in July, saying, “I was kind of mad at myself.”

“I started to get a little angry, a little sad, but I went through it,” he said.

Arpaio is best known for illegally detaining Latinos and keeping inmates in brutal jail conditions during his 24-year tenure as sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County. His aggressive tactics ultimately led to a criminal conviction after he violated a court order in a racial-profiling case. He was let off the hook when Trump issued his first presidential pardon to Arpaio last August.

The former lawman announced in January that he intended to run for US Senate. He is the latest in a string of prominent Republicans to be deceived by Baron Cohen as part of “Who Is America?”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney signed a “waterboard kit” for Baron Cohen, and the Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer resigned after screaming the N-word and exposing himself on the show.