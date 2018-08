How Spygate Is Turning Democrats Against Their Party

THE FEDERALIST – Trump ran as the most anti- of anti-establishment candidates in 2016, and almost everything the political and media establishments have done since then have confirmed what millions of voters have realized:these establishments are out-of-control, they want presidential candidates and presidents they can control, and they won’t abide a true outsider (…)

In effect, their post-election behavior has confirmed that a President Trump was necessary for this time in American politics.The reality is, there was no peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20, 2017. From the time Trump won the Republican nomination, there has been a concerted effort from different quarters – the press, Hollywood, academia, the Democratic Party – to smear and undermine him.