How They Do It– ‘Trump is the president the Founding Fathers feared’

ed note–As with all things coming out of the mouths and mouthpieces of Judea Inc, Gentiles must pay close attention to the nuances in order to get the real jist of what is being said.

The ‘founding fathers’ which our un-esteemed Hebraic author is referencing here are not guys with names like Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Madison, etc. Clearly, the kind of president the real ‘founding fathers’ of America envisioned was one who put America’s interests 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

No, the ‘founding fathers’ which Cohen is talking about here–although he chooses not to say so–are guys who put the interests of the Jewish state 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc, etc, etc, with names such as Moses, Ezekiel, Isaiah, Herzl, Jabotinsky, Ben Gurion, Sharon, Shamir, Netanyahu, etc, who all believed in and worked towards the various ‘constitutional’ aims of the Jewish state as laid out in Judaic scripture, a few of which are listed below, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy ‘Your male and female slaves are to come from the nations around you; from them you may buy slaves. You may also buy some of the temporary residents living among you and members of their clans born in your country, and they will become your property. You can will them to your children as inherited property and can make them slaves for life, but you must not rule over your fellow Israelites ruthlessly…’–Leviticus 25:44-46 “Foreigners will rebuild your walls, and their kings will serve you…Your gates will always stand open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations and their kings led in triumphal procession, for the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed.”–Isaiah 60:10-12 ‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18 ‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8 ‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24 ‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4 –When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…–Book of Deuteronomy

And on that note, all can rest assured that if Trump were subservient to Judea, Inc’s demands for war, war, and more war, as well as abandoning any plans for a ‘peace deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians, we would not be reading garbage of this type emanating out of the mouth of one Richard Cohen. Trump would be hailed as ‘the greatest president in American history’ for having recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, for pulling out of the Iran deal and for having a ‘Jooish’ daughter. The Jewish mind control establishment otherwise known as the mainstream media would roll the red carpet out for him and his enemies would be castigated as traitors who should be rounded up and waterboarded. There would be no talk of ‘Russian meddling’, nor would we hear anything from the likes of Stormy Daniels, et al.

Has there ever been a president as obscene as Donald Trump — a president as obtuse, as ignorant, as base, as dishonest, as indifferent to precedent, as contemptuous of civil liberties, as critical of his own government and officials, as brutish, as cold to consequences, as hostile to the media, as casually racist and as self-centered? The answer is no. For comparisons, you have to look abroad.

Ah, but no. We are admonished from doing that. This is America, and it is special, and it does not swoon for demagogues. It has gone through hard times, sure — the Civil War and the Great Depression and the Red Scare following World War I and the Russian Revolution, and the McCarthy period following the onset of the Cold War. It has done terrible things to the Indians, enslaved blacks and thereafter remained exuberantly racist both in custom and law. It incarcerated U.S. citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent and, for a time, was so deeply anti-Semitic that it turned its back on frantic Jews fleeing extermination. But overall — and especially when compared with lots of other countries — we have been downright marvelous. And so we insist.

But did you see Trump at his rallies in Tampa and in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.? The usual litany of lies and invective and the standard slander of the press were upped a notch. This time it was more personal. “Horrible, horrendous people,” he said of reporters in Pennsylvania. “Fake, fake, disgusting news,” he said of their product. CNN’s Jim Acosta was menaced by the crowd in Tampa. It stood behind him chanting “CNN sucks” and the president not only did not call for order — did not, in other words, act presidential — but also later when his son Eric tweeted a video of it all, Trump retweeted his approval.

There has never been anything like this in America. We have suffered the occasional regional or third-party fool running for president — the racists Strom Thurmond and George C. Wallace come to mind. But American presidents were there to thwart them, to bottle them up. No president has ever held the rallies Trump has. The outpouring of venom, the toying with violence gives them an old newsreel cast. We have seen such faces here, contorted in the ecstasy of hate. Yes, in 1957 when nine black kids enrolled in Little Rock’s Central High School. Yes, nine years later when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. took his movement to Chicago. It has taken Trump to revive the face of American hate.

The president’s party has fallen into line. His press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say if she agrees that the media is “the enemy of the people” — Trump’s term of deep totalitarian provenance. But from much of the GOP came cowed silence. Trump has transformed the GOP into an updated Know-Nothing Party — anti-immigrant, for sure, but anti-science as well. Few dare criticize him. Those who do face defeat in primaries, and those who don’t vie for his endorsement. Northern liberals once trafficked with Southern segregationists, but this is different. This is now.

Look at Trump’s comments on the prosecution of Paul Manafort. He has tweeted that “Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now.” It is the Trumpian version of Henry II’s “who will rid me of this troublesome priest,” which led to the murder of Thomas Becket. Who will be surprised if Trump pardons Manafort? No one can stop him. Paul D. Ryan would make a face, and Mitch McConnell would mildly denounce it, but the rest of the GOP would roll over, puppy-like, so Trump could scratch its stomach.

Trump has debased the presidency. He has removed America from its moral and practical leadership role in world affairs. Like a bratty kid, he has spitballed foreign leaders — Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron — mocking them for their principles. Yet, he has nothing bad to say about Vladimir Putin, the neo-Romanov ruler of Russia and soon, maybe, of the “Little Russians” as well. Ukraine, beware.

He has resumed the exploitation of the wilderness and the pollution of the environment. Above all, he has polluted our politics. The swamp he vowed to drain is now fetid with even more lobbyists and rancid with his lies. He said he would make America great again, but he has reduced it in influence and conducted his presidency in a manner we have never seen before. Donald Trump is a new kind of American president, the sort the Founding Fathers feared. America once again has a mad king.