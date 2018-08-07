Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz told police a voice ordered him to ‘burn, kill, destroy’

ed note–amidst all the discussions that have taken place relative to the mass shootings in America–pro gun control/anti gun control, more police/less police, more background checks/less background checks, the one discussion that has not taken place but which should is the direct, and more importantly–DELIBERATE–role that Judea, Inc and its chokehold over the mass media in America has played in creating this catastrophe.

It is a no brainer. ‘Monkey see, monkey do’. What people take in through their eyes and other 5 senses goes into their psyche and therefore into their behavior, and when a nation of people who were slated LONG AGO to become the instrument by which a particular group of powerful and well-entrenched people plan to pulverize over a billion people in the Islamic world in order to raise up this Frankenstein political entity known as Judea Resurrecta, then part of the programming that goes into conditioning that people is the systematic de-sensitivation to violence against innocent people.

Please note one of the more glaring commonalities that have arisen from the large majority of these mass shooting cases–angry white men.

And yet, we are supposed to not factor into this that for generations now, Hollywood, run by the Weinsteins, Silvermans, Silverbergs, Finkelsteins et al have created role models such as Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood, even John Wayne for Cripe’s sake, all white men who solved their problems with guns and were painted as the good guys for doing so?

Naaaaah. Must be just a coincidence.

That this–media programming and violence–go hand in hand was proven by the Weinsteins, Silvermans, Silverbergs, Finkelsteins, et al in the run-up to Mel Gibson’s release of ‘Passion of the Christ’ when almost AS ONE SINGULAR VOICE they were all screeching that this movie would result in violent actions against them.

Hollywood did not begin in the deserts of Southern California, but rather in the deserts of the Middle East with a book known as the Torah and all its tall tales of violence against innocent people who suffered the unfortunate fate of possessing something which Yahweh’s chosenoids wanted and who were killed so that Yahweh’s chosenoids could possess it.

Hollywood today is nothing more than a modern-day, new-and-improved version of that same Torah, which is used to poison and seduce the minds of large numbers of people in order to get them to behave in ways that benefit Judea Inc, and the fact that the shooter Nicholas Cruz has testified that he heard ‘voices’ telling him to ‘burn, kill, and destroy’ after a lifetime of exposure to the corrosive and corrupting influence of a violence-laden media should be of no surprise to anyone as this was the intended result.

Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz told a Broward County Sheriff’s detective shortly after the murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that he had been haunted by a “voice with no name telling me what to do,” according to a transcript released Monday.

When Cruz’s interrogator, Detective John Curcio, asked him what the voice told him to do, Cruz answered: “Burn. Kill. Destroy … anything.” He said he had started hearing the voice after his adopted father died in 2004, but “it started getting worse when my mom passed” in November 2017.

According to Cruz, the voice told him to buy the rifle used in the Parkland shooting. He also claimed that if he refused to do what the voice said, it would “tell me to hurt myself.”

Cruz described the voice as that of a male about his age, and said that the only person he ever told about it was his brother.

The accused Parkland, Florida school shooter is in court for a hearing to determine his trial start date; Phil Keating reports from the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Prosecutors released the partially redacted transcript after a judge ruled last month that non-confession portions should be made public. Multiple media outlets had sought the statement’s release under Florida’s public records law.

Cruz’s attorneys had wanted it suppressed, saying its disclosure could hinder his right to a fair trial.

Over the course of his 12-hour statement, Cruz discussed two separate attempts to commit suicide, once through self-induced alcohol poisoning and once through ingesting ibuprofen. He told Curcio that the second attempt happened two months before the Feb. 14 mass shooting and only made him sick.

Cruz also told Curcio that he did “a lot” of drugs, specifically Xanax and marijuana, but that “no one knew about it.”

The transcript indicated Cruz was cooperative when answering Curcio’s questions and so soft-spoken that the detective asked the suspect to raise his voice “unless you want me to sit in your lap.”

A new report shows that school counselors and officials recommended Cruz be forcibly committed in 2016.

When Curcio left the interrogation room, Cruz turned his anger on himself. He repeatedly declined offers of food and answered, “I don’t deserve it” when the detective asked if he wanted water.

When Curcio left the room to retrieve two bottles of water, Cruz said aloud: “Kill me. Just f—ing kill me. F—.”

Two hours later, when Curcio left the room to see about recovering Cruz’s phone, the suspect raged: “I want to die. At the end, you’re nothing but worthless s—, dude. You deserve to die because you’re f—ing worthless …”

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the attack, which also wounded 17 others. His attorneys say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that offer.