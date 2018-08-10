What Goes Around Comes Around–Implementing the rules of Torah from the city of Efrat in the Judean Hills.

ed note– Before reading we’ll offer our own caveat emptor in that this is typical Judaic meandering and wandering verbosity that will test the reader’s patience and whose ‘point’ must be parsed before getting to the real ‘meat’ of the matter.

Nevertheless, we’ll boil down ahead of time both the meaning and significance of the piece and the ‘nuggets’ to be found in it.

1. Indeed, as our unesteemed Rebbe makes kristol clear in the very first words of his essay, it is the Bible (in this case, the Torah and specifically the book of Deuteronomy) which COMMANDS the utter extermination of those whose religious practices the Jews don’t like and who are referred to disparagingly as ‘idolaters’.

This is important for several reasons, to wit–

A. The reader will encounter about halfway through the Rebbe’s piece his focusing on Wahhabi Islam and of its backwards and barbaric practice of ‘forced conversion by the sword’ of those who do not submit to Islam, and yet, he BEGINS his piece justifying the Judaic commandment found in the Torah to slay ENTIRE CITIES of those whom Jews refer to as ‘idolaters’, not a case of ‘jihad’, but rather ‘ju-had’.

Dos our unesteemed Hebraic writer recognize the obvious hypocrisy and double standards?

Perish the thought, dear Gentile readers. This–an honest examination of the obvious flaws inherent in the body of beliefs and teachings found within the ‘Laws of Moses’–is simply not something that takes place and which explains in large part why Jews as a body are able to so easily switch from one position to its exact opposite when the situation (of winning) demands.

The next reason why this issue of destroying entire cities of ‘idolaters’ is so important is due to the manner by which this teaching found in the Torah (Deuteronomy) can be (and indeed is) applied in a generalized way in wiping out entire civilizations of those whose religion, culture, traditions, political systems, etc, represent ‘competition’ to Judaism and to its overarching, code-written program of world conquest. In the micro sense, our unesteemed Rebbe’s thesis is obviously being used to justify the recent mass murder of innocents in Gaza by the feral dogs of the IDF, but in a macro sense it also explains why/how organized Jewish interests use this teaching to foment world wars–past present and future–the main victims of which were/are/will be Christians whom Jews consider to be the ULTIMATE ‘idolaters’ for their characterization of Jesus Christ as ‘God’. And not only the overt wars featuring bombs and bullets, but the cultural wars as well, where civilizations are rotted out from within through the use of depleted J-uranium, i.e. the various social diseases promoted through Judaic control of the mass media and the myriad of leftist groups run by Judea Inc pushing/normalizing/institutionalizing evils such as abortion on demand, pornography, uninhibited sexual behavior, gay marriage, drugs, promotion of violence, etc.

Also note–in the words of the Rebbe himself, in quoting that section of Deuteronomy dealing with slaying entire cities of idolaters, the rewards that come to those who do it–

‘The Lord shall be compassionate towards you, and shall cause you to profit, just as he has sworn to your forbearers…’

And if there was any question as to why Jews–past and present–engage in evil behavior against Gentiles without any fear of divine retribution for doing so, this pretty much settles it, as they are told that they will ‘profit’ from such an endeavor and that their deity will be ‘compassionate’ towards them.

We underscore all of this in the interests of pointing out once again the absolute necessity of reading carefully and critically those things which Jewish interests themselves write/say and to eschew those things put out there for public consumption designed to confuse an otherwise very easy-to-understand picture as to the more serious ideological strains that are driving major events in the world right now.

In other words, when the obligatory parade of clowns and hasbaratchiks come marching out chirping and honking that ‘zionism and judaism are different and distinct’ and when various Jewish groups step out front and center to denounce the recent (and future) destruction(s) of an entire city of ‘idolaters’–whether in Gaza or wherever–remember that the Jewish state–guided by ‘Jewish ethics’ as handed down in the most Jewish of books, the Torah–is acting in complete harmonious accordance and obedience to the religious teachings of Judaism in doing so, and that those who claim otherwise are doing so only in the interests of waging war by deception.

Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Riskin for Israel National News

‘You shall smite, yes smite, all of the inhabitants of that city by the sword…and you shall burn entirely with fire the city and all of it spoils to the Lord your God, and it shall be an everlasting desolation and shall not be rebuilt again…’ (Deuteronomy 13: 16,17).

The Bible commands the destruction of an entire city which has been seduced and deceived into practicing idolatry. And, although some sages of the Talmud maintain that such a situation “never was and was never created” (B.T. Sanhedrin), the harsh words nevertheless sear our souls.

What is even more difficult to understand are the concluding words of the Bible passage regarding those (Jews, Hebrews, Israelites) who have destroyed this idolatrous and hapless city: ‘…And the Lord shall be compassionate towards you, and He shall cause you to profit, just as he has sworn to your forbearers…This is because you have hearkened to the voice of the Lord your God to observe all of His commandments…to do what is righteous (hayashar) in the eyes of the Lord your God…’

Compassion? Righteousness? Are these fitting words to describe such an extreme punishment?

To understand the simple meaning of the Biblical command, it is necessary to explore the actual meaning – and nature of the offense – of idolatry.

The Bible lashes out against idolatry more than any other transgression, and of the fourteen verses that comprise the Decalogue, four of them focus on idolatrous worship, its evils constantly reiterated–‘You shall not bow down to their gods and you shall not serve them; you shall not act in accordance with their deeds (Exodus 23:24)’… ‘You shall destroy, yes destroy the seven indigenous nations of Canaan lest they teach you to do all the abominations which they do before their gods (Deut. 20:17,18).’

Only a religion which teaches love of every human being, which demands a system of righteousness and morality, and which preaches a world of peace, can take its rightful place as a religion of ethical monotheism. Tragically the Jihadism spawned from Saudi Arabia’s brand of Wahhabi Islam, the Al-Qaeda culture of homicide-bomber terrorism wreaking worldwide fear and destruction -from Manhattan to Bali- and threatening anyone who is not a Jihad-believing Muslim, is the antithesis of ethical monotheism.

Let me return to our Biblical passage regarding the idolatrous city. An army hell-bent upon the destruction of innocent people, whose only sin is to believe differently than they do, enters the category of ‘…the one who is coming to kill you you must first kill.’ One cannot love the good without hating the evil, ‘good’ defined as the protection of the innocent and ‘evil’ as the destruction of the innocent.

The only justification for taking a life is in order to protect innocent lives – when taking a life is not only permitted but mandatory. Hence the Bible refers to the destruction of the murderous inhabitants of such a city as an act committed for the sake of righteousness. Just imagine the world today if the United States had not committed its forces to help fight Nazi Germany!

Therefore the Biblical account (of destroying an entire city of idolaters) guarantees that those who fight evil will not thereby lose their inner sense of compassion for the suffering of innocent individuals or their overarching reverence for life, and to the contrary, he who is compassionate towards those perpetrating cruelty (idolaters) will end up being cruel towards those who are compassionate.

post script ed note–the entire section in Deuteronomy dealing with destroying the cities and towns of ‘idolaters’ reads thus–

‘If a prophet, or one who foretells by dreams, appears among you and announces to you a sign or wonder, and if the sign or wonder spoken of takes place, and the prophet says, “Let us follow other gods” (gods you have not known) “and let us worship them,” you must not listen to the words of that prophet or dreamer. The Lord your God is testing you to find out whether you love him with all your heart and with all your soul. It is the Lord your God you must follow, and him you must revere. Keep his commands and obey him; serve him and hold fast to him. That prophet or dreamer must be put to death for inciting rebellion against the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt and redeemed you from the land of slavery. That prophet or dreamer tried to turn you from the way the Lord your God commanded you to follow. You must purge the evil from among you.

If your very own brother, or your son or daughter, or the wife you love, or your closest friend secretly entices you, saying, “Let us go and worship other gods” (gods that neither you nor your ancestors have known, gods of the peoples around you, whether near or far, from one end of the land to the other), do not yield to them or listen to them. Show them no pity. Do not spare them or shield them. You must certainly put them to death. Your hand must be the first in putting them to death, and then the hands of all the people. Stone them to death, because they tried to turn you away from the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. Then all Israel will hear and be afraid, and no one among you will do such an evil thing again.

If you hear it said about one of the towns the Lord your God is giving you to live in that troublemakers have arisen among you and have led the people of their town astray, saying, “Let us go and worship other gods” (gods you have not known), then you must inquire, probe and investigate it thoroughly. And if it is true and it has been proved that this detestable thing has been done among you, you must certainly put to the sword all who live in that town. You must destroy it completely, both its people and its livestock. You are to gather all the plunder of the town into the middle of the public square and completely burn the town and all its plunder as a whole burnt offering to the Lord your God. That town is to remain a ruin forever, never to be rebuilt, and none of the condemned things are to be found in your hands. Then the Lord will turn from his fierce anger, will show you mercy, and will have compassion on you. He will increase your numbers, as he promised on oath to your ancestors— because you obey the Lord your God by keeping all his commands that I am giving you today and doing what is right in his eyes.’