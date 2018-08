Members of the Judaic Tentacle Antifa– ‘I would murder Trump, for the people…Do him like Ghaddafi’

ed note–it goes (or at least should) without needing elaborate explanation, but for the benefit of the less mathematically-inclined out there, we’ll explain anyway.

Antifa is as much a tentacle of Judea, Inc’s ops as were the Bolsheviks of 1917, as well as all their offshoots going by a myriad of different names today.

Furthermore, no one considering him/herself a ‘truther’ should forget just who is constantly screeching about Hitler and fascism, and here’s a clue–it ain’t DEM MOOZLIMS or the Cat-licks.

Furthermore, all can rest assured with 666% certainty that were Trump truly in Israel’s pockets as so many claim with dogmatic certainty that the various moles from Mossad who DOUBTLESS occupy key positions within Antifa would make sure–either by word of mouth or by the barrel of a gun–that the message gets delivered to the various members making up this group to cease and desist in their activities against Trump.

Furthermore, let’s not forget that the very same people responsible for the murder of Ghaddafi now being celebrated by the Antifa terrorists were/are the very same people behind the murders of JFK, RFK, Saddam Hussein, etc, and despite the sometimes friendly noises these murderers pretend to make towards Trump when the cameras are on and the mics are hot, nevertheless these same people headquartered in Tel Aviv who created Antifa and who are guiding its activities from within want Trump’s #2 man Mike Pence and all his Christian Zionist associates installed so that Armageddon can be put back on schedule, and rest assured that if and when this takes place, no one will see/hear of Antifa again as Israel will immediately dispose of them, thus allowing the nation to ‘rally round the flag’ and support the new President during this most ‘desperate hour’, just as they did for George Bush immediately after the 9/11 attacks.

Multiple members of the progressive protest group who gathered outside the White House Sunday threatened President Trump with physical violence and murder.

The Secret Service tells The Daily Caller they are now “aware” of the threats and are “investigating” the progressive protesters.

“The Secret Service is aware of the incident,” a Secret Service spokesperson tells The Daily Caller, clarifying that they cannot further comment on “protective intelligence investigations” as a matter of policy.

While the majority of those involved in the Sunday protest marched under banners of “Peace” while chanting “Love, not hate. That’s what makes America Great,” the protest was peppered with anarchists, black bloc thugs and armed, masked Antifa members.

When asked, “If Donald Trump showed up here, what would you say or do?” the answers regularly and voluntarily veered to violence. Protesters looked into the camera and threatened to physically harm or “murder the president.”

One said they wanted to “do him like Gaddafi” in reference to the Libyan leader that was dragged into the street, beaten and murdered by his own people. Another wanted to “piss” on Trump and “beat his ass.” Yet another protester bluntly said he would “murder Trump for the American people.”