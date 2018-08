Jewish pedophile arrested, charged with sexually assaulting over 140 victims

jpost A 35-year-old Herzilya resident accused of sexually assaulting over 140 girls between the ages of nine to fifteen is in police custody in Lod. Offenses include rape, sexual harassment, sodomy, indecent assault, online assault and more over the course of several years. The suspect was found luring his victims on a variety of social networks disguising himself as a modeling agent who would exploit these young girls’ innocence and convinced them to sent him revealing and at times nude photographs of themselves. Share this: Facebook

