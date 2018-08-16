How it’s done–Accusing Infowars founder of ‘hate speech’ after promoting Sandy Hook Hoax theory, Twitter suspends Alex Jones from key functions of account

ed note–note the following–

‘Facebook has been hit recently by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims for not fully banning Jones.’

In other words, it will be the internet media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, WordPress and the others who will now begin the process of acting as the thought police in order to avoid being sued as Jones is now.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again–No one ever accused them of being stupid.

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it had placed the account of InfoWars host Alex Jones on read-only status for seven days.

The microblogging platform joined other tech companies — including Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube — that have banned the right-wing conspiracy theorist.

In the case of Twitter, although his account will remain online, Jones won’t be able to send tweets, retweet or like other tweets for one week.

Twitter reportedly said it had restricted Jones’ personal account after he posted a link to a Pericope video in which he told supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against antifa, the mainstream media and “Chicom operatives.”

“We haven’t suspended the account but are requiring Tweets which contained a broadcast in violation of our rules are deleted,” a company spokeswoman told Fox News.

Early Wednesday morning, Jones responded in a 13-minute video that was posted to the Infowars Twitter account, in which he suggests that Twitter told him they would shut down his account if he’s found to be in breach of its rules again.

“On Twitter, we have been so careful even to follow their anti-free speech, university SJW rules, so a video about Donald Trump needing to take action against web censorship, that gets flagged and gets us suspended for seven days,” Jones says in the video, adding: “I guess Dorsey is toying with us, or his people are.”

J ones has amassed a following on the far-right while promulgating conspiracy theories that claim terror attacks such as 9/11 were actually carried out by the U.S. government. Among his claims is that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax.

Facebook has been hit recently by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims for not fully banning Jones.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, faced pushback last week for saying that Jones’ account was still in place because he did not violate rules.