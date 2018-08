Team Trump– ‘No one will be fully pleased with our peace plan, but that’s the way it must be if real peace is to be achieved’

‘Peace can only succeed if it is based on realities’

ed note– A few of those ‘realities’ that formulate Trump’s decision to cede at least part of historical Palestine to Judea, Inc–

1. Israel’s 200+ nukes, many of which have been smuggled into the various capitals of the various world powers and are being used as instruments of extreme political blackmail. Added to this are those nukes that are now lurking below the sea waves, loaded on Israeli subs and which can be launched in any direction at anyone Israel so chooses.

2. Full spectrum dominance/control of the mainstream media which acts as an IV line into the collective and individual thought processes of the entirety of those making up ‘the West’ and whose paralyzed mind control functions can be maneuvered and manipulated at will.

3. Full spectrum dominance of the financial/economic gears and levers of not just the US and the West, but indeed, the entire world, a situation where, with the mere push of a keystroke, entire nations can be turned into cauldrons of chaos and instability with hungry, angry people burning down governments and all existing social/political institutions in a mere few days’ time.

What we are witnessing in effect, not only with Trump’s ‘peace plan’ but just as importantly with all the turmoil and upheaval of the last century beginning with the creation of Judea Resurrecta is the result of avoiding the one thing that should have been done 2,000 years ago, which was a rational, fair, and necessary declaration and statement of fact that Judaism as an ideology was/is something inherently, incurably and irreversibly aberrant, abnormal, and obnoxious to all human systems, and that for the sake of human unity and world peace, needs to be understood and rejected for the backwards protocols and paradigms upon which it is based and which it imposes upon other peoples.

Now, having missed our ‘window of opportunity’, the world–including Donald Trump–can do no more than attempt to placate a monster that should have been cast into the lake of fire millenia ago, a situation where every life on earth hangs in the balance and is dependent upon the mood and appetite of a beast with not only an insatiable sense of self-worship and narcissism, but as well, an irresistible magnetic pull towards the hatred, enslavement, suffering, and death of those Gentiles whom Judaism teaches emanate from the ‘Satanic sphere.’

jpost

Senior Trump administration officials working on a proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace issued a joint statement on their work on Wednesday, cautioning a world eagerly awaiting their plan that “no one will be fully pleased” with its contents.

The statement was issued amid intensive discussions within the administration over when to release the plan to the public.

‘No one will be fully pleased with our proposal, but that’s the way it must be if real peace is to be achieved. Peace can only succeed if it is based on realities,’ said the team, comprised of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser; Jason Greenblatt, his special representative for international negotiations; David Friedman, his ambassador to Israel; and Nikki Haley, his envoy to the United Nations.

The team has issued similar statements in the past, including in an oped published on CNN last month.

Greenblatt, who is primarily responsible for daily work on the plan, disseminated the statement on Twitter in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

Administration officials have said that the plan is essentially complete and could drop at any time once the team feels the timing is right. Some officials have suggested that the moment might arrive months from now, but others have hinted the plan could be revealed by the end of the summer.

Team members have also said for months that aspects of the plan will appeal to Palestinians and that other aspects will please the Israelis– but that neither will be entirely satisfied with the plan as a whole.