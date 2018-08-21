Must Read– You say you want a revolution? Yahweh, the God of the Old Testament calls for endless war and Revolution

continue reading
#1 by sonof_thealmighty@yahoo.com on 08/21/2018 - 9:34
There is no such thing as a “Yahweh” in the Old Testament. It’s not in the Greek, Old or New. That’s just a jewish conscript, made up to deceive Christian Israel. Part of their yiddish BS and make-believe world which you love to chew on Glenn. And neither does the Old Testament call for ‘endless war and Revolution’ as you like to pretend. That shows a great deal of ignorance of His Word. Your belief in FAKE history is off the charts.
Let’s remember something else you obviously don’t understand, according to Jesus Christ, the Son of God of the Old Scriptures, if you don’t believe in Moses and the Prophets you don’t believe in Him (Jesus Christ). No excuses, that’s clearly what it says and what it means. Stas ain’t even close on this one. Just makes crap up as he goes. It tickles the ears of the confused and ignorant smart people though. Which is what fake history is for. mbw
“If any man love not the Lord Jesus Christ, let him be Anathema (Accursed) Maranatha” The Apostle Paul 1 Cor 16:22
ed note–once again, prima facie evidence as to what we discuss regularly here on this website concerning the intellectual deficiencies of those who have made their own personal religious beliefs the equivalent of science.
In this case however, our deluded Christian Identity-ite doesn’t even get his religion/science correct, as YHWH is INDEED the name of the god of the Jews/Israelites/Hebrew/She-brews–whatever combination of letters, vowels, consonants, etc we want to use in designating them–as it appears in the Old Testament. It is not a ‘Yiddish’ thing as he stupidly asserts, nor is it something that was conjured up by the ‘Edomites,’ as brainwave-deficient Christian Identity types like to claim make up those today calling themselves Jews. It is there, in the Old Testament, in all its glory, for all to see if they simply open their eyes and utilize their brains in the fashion which God intended.
Furthermore, as pertains the last thought that ‘Son of the Almighty’ left concerning what Jesus is claimed to have said concerning ‘Moses and the prophets’–this is something that in the here and now of the 21st century AD, should not need reiterating, but which obviously does.
The bible is just a book. It’s not a calculator, a computer, a tape measure, a slide rule, a microscope, telescope, stethoscope, thermometer, barometer, voltmeter, or an adding machine. It’s just a book, written by men with their own personal biases and beliefs and therefore should not be idolized, viewed as infallible, or given the authority of being the ‘final word’ from the mouth of the creator on any matter. It is just a book.